Medical Foam Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players(BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, and Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd., Huntsman Corporation & Trelleborg Ab) And Forecast by 2024

The global medical foam market has been witnessing strong growth, owing to the growing demand for medical foam, worldwide. The key factors likely to increase the demand for medical foam are rising healthcare expenditure by different countries across the globe and their contribution to the overall GDP, shift toward technologically-advanced products, and increasing aging population.

The global medical foam market has been segmented on the basis of form, material type, application and region. On the basis of form, the market has been segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam and spray foam. Spray foam reported the fastest growth in the global medical foam market in 2015.

Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global medical foam market include strict norms and regulations imposed on the usage of medical grade products, which require high research and development expenditures, and increasing investments in the healthcare industry during the last few years.

On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into medical packaging, medical devices and components, prosthetic and wound care. The medical packaging segment has been the fastest growing segment, owing to high demand from the sterilized packaging industry.

The key companies operating in the global medical foam market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, and Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Trelleborg Ab, Inoac Corporation Armacell International, SA and UFP Technologies Inc. among others.

