Medical Flow Sensors Market: Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2026

Flow sensors are tools used to measure the rate of flow of fluid (liquid or gas) through a tube. Flow sensors identify minimal variation in the pressure of the flow, send out a signal, and display the variation of the speed of the fluid. Flow sensors are used in automobile, power plants, medical, and other applications. Advantages of medical flow sensors include shorter signal transmission time, higher sensitivity and stability, and higher cost effectiveness.

Considerable growth in the adoption of flow sensors in clinical trials and research is projected to boost the global medical flow sensors market in the near future. Increasing number of complicated diseases and innovative medical solutions are the other factors anticipated to support the growth of the global medical flow sensors market during the forecast period. Conversely, technical failures, product recalls, stringent regulatory landscape, and intellectual property rights are expected to restrain the growth of the market in the next few years. Nevertheless, mergers and acquisitions among key companies and investments in R&D made by leading market players are likely to provide impetus to the global medical flow sensors market to grow in the near future.

Based on product type, the global medical flow sensors market can be categorized into mass flow sensors for gases and sensors for volumetric flow measurement. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into smart inhalers, drug delivery devices, catheters, critical care devices, implants, anesthesia, and others. The drug delivery devices segment and critical care devices segment held prominent market share in 2017 due to extensive application of flow sensors in medical. Based on end-user, the global medical flow sensors market can be classified into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers segment constituted leading market share in 2017, while the others segment (home care devices) is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global medical flow sensors market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the leading share of the global market in 2017, owing to highly developed health care industry, robust research and development infrastructure, presence of major market players, high awareness of the medical flow sensors among end-users, and technological advancement in the region. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. held major share of the medical flow sensors market in 2017, while the market in Italy and Spain is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Highly developed health care industry, well-established research and development infrastructure, availability of medical devices, presence of major market players, and significant contribution of small companies are the key factors that supported these countries in leading the medical flow sensors market in the region.

Similarly, developing health care infrastructure and technological progress are likely to propel the growth of the medical flow sensors market in Italy and Spain in the next few years. In Asia, China and Japan constituted dominant share of the medical flow sensors market in 2017. The medical flow sensors market in India is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in the near future, owing to the emerging health care industry and presence of well-established domestic players in the country. In Latin America and Middle East & Africa, underdeveloped health care industry and lack of technological progress are likely to hamper the growth of the medical flow sensors market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global medical flow sensors market are First Sensor AG, Sensirion AG Switzerland, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, TE Connectivity, Merit Medical Systems, Smiths Group plc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and ICU Medical, Inc.

