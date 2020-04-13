Medical Exoskeleton Market: Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Segmentation by Type, Application, Products, Size, Scope, Share, Emerging Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations, Global Trends, Drivers and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2025.

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market valued approximately USD 64 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and rising number of people with physical disabilities & consequent increase in the need for effective recovery approaches. Medical exoskeletons aim to improve hand strengthening augmentation or improve walking or aid individual joints including knees or shoulder or elbow.

The regional analysis of Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Actuators

Control Systems

Sensors

Power Sources

Others

By Type:

Passive

Powered

By Extremities:

Lower

Upper

By Mobility:

Mobile

Stationary

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Bionik Laboratories Corp., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., B-TEMIA Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rex Bionics Ltd., Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies), CYBERDYNE Inc., Wearable Robotics SRL, Gogoa Mobility Robots SL, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Medical Exoskeleton Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors