Medical Equipment Rental Market to Exhibit 5.80% CAGR from 2014 to 2020

Based on end-users, the medical equipment rental market has been segmented into personal/home care medical equipment rental and institutional medical equipment rental. The chronic and geriatric patients sub-segment accounted for the largest share of over 50.0% of the personal/home care medical equipment rental segment in 2013. It is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The chronic and geriatric patients segment is expected to rise with the increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic illnesses and the increasing geriatric population.

Europe was the largest market for rental medical equipment in terms of revenue in 2013, followed by North America. Medical institutions in Europe aim to reduce costs through renting/leasing of medical equipment. However, North America is expected to surpass Europe in terms of market share during the forecast period due to the high adoption rate and increasing preference for rental medical equipment. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Rapidly growing population and increasing government initiatives in emerging countries such as China and India are some of the factors attributed to the high growth rate in the region. In addition, the presence of a large number of companies manufacturing cheaper equipment and increasing investments by health care medical institutions would ensure steady market penetration and growth in the near future.