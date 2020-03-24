Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Growing with 10.4% CAGR and Reaching at US$ 47.4 Billion Investment to 2023 – Study by Preventive and Operations Types

Top study on medical equipment maintenance market dominated by imaging equipment, endoscopic devices, surgical instruments, electro medical equipment maintenance services. Forecast by top players on key vendors and in house maintenance services.

Medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach USD 47.4 billion by 2023 from USD 28.9 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were the largest service provider in the medical equipment maintenance industry, followed by independent service organizations (ISOs), and in-house maintenance. Study involved four major activities to estimate current size of medical equipment maintenance services market.

Growth of medical equipment maintenance market majorly driven by growth in associated equipment markets, rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, adoption of innovative funding mechanisms, & increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.

“Rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance is expected to drive the overall growth of the medical equipment maintenance market”

North America is the largest market for medical equipment maintenance services, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is predicted to garner the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing medical device industry in the region, greater emphasis on repair and maintenance of the equipment than new purchase, and increasing prevalence of diseases requiring medical equipment for diagnosis and treatment.

After arriving at the overall medical equipment maintenance market size from market size estimation process, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable.

Emerging trends in medical equipment maintenance industry are the preference of multi-vendor contracts by end users, & adoption of equipment maintenance insurance for various medical equipment. In order to reduce complexities and additional expenses associated with separate services provided under agreement by various manufacturers, key players are inclining towards multi-vendor contract benefits.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 18%, Tier 2: 39%, Tier 3: 43%

By Designation – C-level: 25%, D-level: 20%,Others: 55%

By Region -North America: 40%,Europe: 27%,Asia: 20%, RoW: 13%

North America is expected to account for largest share of medical equipment maintenance market. This market is also expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, access to quality healthcare, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technologies.

Research Coverage:

Report provides a picture of medical equipment maintenance market. It aims at estimating size & future growth potential of market across different segments, such as device type, service type, service provider, enduser, & region. Furthermore, report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall medical equipment maintenance market and its sub segments. Also, this report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.