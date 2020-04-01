Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions– P&S Intelligence

Global medical equipment maintenance market is forecasted to achieve a value of $27.5 billion by 2023.

Imaging equipment, endoscopic devices, surgical instruments, electromedical equipment, and other medical equipment are the various types of devices for which maintenance services are being adopted by hospitals and other end users. As per the findings of the research, imaging equipment held the largest medical equipment maintenance market share in 2016, since these are costly and are used for the diagnosis of a large number of diseases. The medical equipment maintenance services include preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance, and operational maintenance services. Preventive maintenance is expected to be the fastest growing service type, as corrective maintenance is costlier than preventive maintenance and due to the tendency of medical device users to avoid this cost.

Owing to the better service quality of OEMs, they are expected to garner a higher growth in the medical equipment maintenance market, during the forecast period, than ISOs, and in-house maintenance. Private-sector organizations are expected to register a faster growth during the forecast period than public-sector organizations, on account of growing private-sector healthcare industry and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure including instalment and maintenance of medical equipment.

Geographically, North America is the largest medical equipment maintenance market, with the U.S. being the larger contributor to the regional market, as compared to Canada. The leading position of the North American market is mainly attributable to factors such as presence of many companies providing medical equipment maintenance services, large and growing medical devices industry, and high healthcare expenditure in the region. Presence of various regulatory authorities that have stipulated strict regulations to comply with for hospitals and other healthcare facilities also supports the growth in demand for these services in the North American medical equipment maintenance market.

Some of the other key players operating in the medical equipment maintenance market include General Electric Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Aramark Corporation, TBS Group S.p.A., Hitachi Ltd., Agfa Gevaert, and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA.