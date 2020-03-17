Medical Disposables Market is projected to expand at a 4.30% CAGR from 2012 to 2018

A new market research report has been recently published by Transparency Market Research, titled “Medical Disposables Market – Global and U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018”. According to the research study, in 2011, the global medical disposables market was worth US$144.6 bn and is anticipated to be worth US$193.9 bn by the end of 2018, growing significantly at a 4.30% CAGR between 2012 and 2018.

The research report has provided a detailed analysis of the global medical disposables market, emphasizing on the U.S. market. The report further talks about the market overview, product segmentation, growth drivers, restrains, and vendor analysis. The 50-page research report makes use of graphical representation such as tables and charts to showcase historical data and forecast figures.

Rising demand for healthcare due to the rising global aging population, rising prevalence of chronic conditions that need long-time therapies, and expanding volume of inpatient days and hospital admissions are some of the major factors boosting the demand for medical disposables in the coming years. On the other hand, rigid FDA and GMP approval norms and reduction in the prevalence of healthcare-associated infections are the factors that are expected to curb the growth of this market in the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global medical disposables market has been segmented into nonwoven medical disposables, wound management disposables, drug delivery disposables, and others (such as laboratory and diagnostic disposables). Furthermore, the market has been classified on the basis of end use into home healthcare facilities, outpatient facilities, emergency care, hospitals, and physician offices. Among these, the hospitals segment is at the forefront of the U.S. medical disposables market. The demand for medical disposables is anticipated to rise in hospitals, thanks to the rising number of patient admissions, surgical procedures, and emergency visits.

The global medical disposables market has been further segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Among all these regions, North America exhibited strong demand for all product segments of the market in the recent years. According to the report, the U.S. medical disposables market held around 70% of the North America medical disposables market. In 2011, North America accounted for the largest share of 35% in the global medical disposables market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth owing to rising awareness for healthcare. Some of the other factors that are expected to boost the demand for medical disposables in the Asia Pacific market are the huge aging population, increasing disposable income, and rising expenditure by governments on healthcare. The substantial rise of developing nations such as China and India is anticipated to propel the Asia Pacific medical disposables market.

The report also talks about the prominent companies that are operating in the global medical disposables market. The comprehensive analysis includes company overview, product portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Some of the key players are Dickinson, and Company, 3M Company, Becton, Johnson & Johnson, and Covidien plc.

