Medical Device Reprocessing Market Research Report Will Hit at a Highest CAGR of 14.90% by 2024

The Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market By Product Type {Reprocessed Device (Catheter, Endoscope, Laparoscopic Instruments, Biopsy, Pulse Oximeter), Service}, Application (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic, General Surgery, Anesthesia), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Community Healthcare, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Major Market Competitors/Players:
- Stryker Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- VANGUARD AG
- Medline ReNewal
- Medtronic plc
- SteriPro
- Pioneer Medical Devices
- VASCULAR SOLUTIONS, INC.
- HYGIA Health Services
- ReNu Medical
- SureTek Medical
- Centurion Medical Products
- Agito Medical A/S
- Innovative Health Llc.
- Nescientific Inc.
- Rene Medical Inc.
- ReNu Medical Inc.
- Synergy Health plc
- GE Healthcare
- Midwest Reprocessing Centre
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Soma Technology, Inc.
- Steril Med Inc.
- Among others
Definition:
This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in the next 8 years. Medical device reprocessing is the process of cleaning, remanufacturing and disinfection of the medical devices so that those devices can be reused or to be put in service again. The reprocessed devices are biopsy, catheter, endoscope and pulse oximeter.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing pressure to reduce medical waste due to environmental concerns
- Low prices of reprocessed devices as compared to new ones
- Increasing number of surgical procedures
- Growing prevalence of chronic diseases
- Changing regulatory scenario for medical devices.
- Due to the use of reprocessed devices there is a risk of surgical site infections
Report Segmentation:
The global medical device reprocessing market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, and geography.
Based on product type:
- Reprocessed Device
- Service
Reprocessed device is further segmented into:
- Catheter
- Endoscope
- Laparoscopic Instruments
- Biopsy
- Pulse Oximeter
On the basis of application:
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Arthroscopy
- Orthopedic
- General Surgery
- Anesthesia
On the basis of end user:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Community Healthcare
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Based on geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Competitive Analysis:
The global medical device reprocessing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device reprocessing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
