Medical Device Reprocessing Market Research Report Will Hit at a Highest CAGR of 14.90% by 2024

The Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market By Product Type {Reprocessed Device (Catheter, Endoscope, Laparoscopic Instruments, Biopsy, Pulse Oximeter), Service}, Application (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic, General Surgery, Anesthesia), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Community Healthcare, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

VANGUARD AG

Medline ReNewal

Medtronic plc

SteriPro

Pioneer Medical Devices

VASCULAR SOLUTIONS, INC.

HYGIA Health Services

ReNu Medical

SureTek Medical

Centurion Medical Products

Agito Medical A/S

Innovative Health Llc.

Nescientific Inc.

Rene Medical Inc.

ReNu Medical Inc.

Synergy Health plc

GE Healthcare

Midwest Reprocessing Centre

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Soma Technology, Inc.

Steril Med Inc.

Among others

Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in the next 8 years. Medical device reprocessing is the process of cleaning, remanufacturing and disinfection of the medical devices so that those devices can be reused or to be put in service again. The reprocessed devices are biopsy, catheter, endoscope and pulse oximeter.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing pressure to reduce medical waste due to environmental concerns

Low prices of reprocessed devices as compared to new ones

Increasing number of surgical procedures

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

Changing regulatory scenario for medical devices.

Due to the use of reprocessed devices there is a risk of surgical site infections

Report Segmentation:

The global medical device reprocessing market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, and geography.

Based on product type:

Reprocessed Device

Service

Reprocessed device is further segmented into:

Catheter

Endoscope

Laparoscopic Instruments

Biopsy

Pulse Oximeter

On the basis of application:

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Arthroscopy

Orthopedic

General Surgery

Anesthesia

On the basis of end user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Community Healthcare

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global medical device reprocessing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device reprocessing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

