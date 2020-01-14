Medical Device Packaging Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast to 2022

Medical Device Packaging Information by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard and others), by Product (Pouches, Trays, Bags, Clamshell Packs and others), and Region – Forecast to 2022

Medical Device Packaging Market Overview

The key drivers for the growth of the medical device packaging market are the growing healthcare industry. There is an increased demand for such packaging by the medical device manufacturers on a large scale. The industry is facing huge pressure to decrease the cost as the end-use industries are mainly focusing towards product innovation by investing in the R&D. Companies are forming strategic alliances in order to reduce product costs. Intensifying healthcare costs may create multiple competition which will weaken the overall production and increase price sensitivity to packing cost thereby affecting medical device packaging market price trend.

The global medical device packaging market size is expected to cross USD 30 Billion at CAGR of approximately 6% by 2022.

The packaging industry on the other hand are seen investing heavily on various technological advancements. Based on product type, Pouches contributes the largest to the market, majorly due to its cost-effectiveness and infection resistant specification. Cost sensitiveness and declining healthcare costs are hampering the growth of the global medical device packaging market.

Key Players

The key players of the global medical device packaging market include- Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc, Chesapeake Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, 3M Company, WestRock Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Oliver-Tolas.

North-America contributes largely to overall market share.

Medical Device Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

The global Medical Device Packaging Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America region constitutes the largest share in the medical packaging market. This is a developed market due to the high standard of living of consumers. The U.S. accounted for the largest country-level market for medical packaging, globally. The fastest growing markets include India, Mexico, China, and the more prosperous Africa/Mideast countries, where market and regulatory forces are raising packaging quality and functionality

Europe medical device packaging market size, led by UK, France, Italy, and Germany, may have a strong market share due to strong security protection of therapeutic equipment supported by government regulations will drive regional industry growth.

