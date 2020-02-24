Medical Device Films Market Development Analysis by Top 3 Companies (Klockner Pentaplas, Tekni-Plex, UFP Technologies) 2027

The medical device requires a packaging materials that perfectly secures it from moisture and damage. Medical device films give solution to this, by protecting devices physically, mechanically and environmentally. Medical device films provide aseptic packaging solution to devices. Medical device films are engineered to maintain sterility of the product by E-beam, steam, gamma rays and EtO. Medical device films have high deep drawing thermoformed capabilities, and have high yielding properties which ease work of a manufacturers, to form the desired shape. Medical device films are used for protecting surgical instruments, sterile barrier system etc. Medical device films are resistant to ultra-high moisture and oxygen. Medical device films are easily formed require less knife wear, this reduces cost and increases the efficiency of forming, sealing and filling machines.

Medical device films market: Market Dynamics

Medical devices films market is uplifted due to high moisture and tamper resisting properties. Medical device films are widely used in pharmaceutical industry, they are thermoformed into desired shapes to form, blisters, clamshell, and trays. Medical devices films are providing lightweight solutions and provide ease of opening to the packed product. They are manufactured from the variety of materials like PVC, PETG, APET etc. With advancement in technology, medical device films manufacturers are using composite materials that enhance performance of a packed product. Company named UFP Technologies, Inc. is using thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) as a material that provides excellent resistance from fungus, water and abrasion. TPU resins are mixed with foams and specialty materials, to form composites that can be easily thermoformed and heat sealed.

These features increase applicability and further fuels medical device films market. Another manufacturing company Tekni Films has provided ultra-high barrier PVDC coating film that replaces PETG, this provided a cost-effective solution. Medical device film has high gloss, surface finish, they are transparent in nature which helps consumers to check the condition of content, and this factor drives the medical device film market. Nowadays, consumers are in search of convenient packaging solutions which are chemical resistant, easy to carry, tamper resistant and medical device films provides solution to this. One of the restraining factor for medical device films market is that as medical device film manufacturers are looking towards cheaper solution that hampers the quality, and enters the food chain and further leads to other medical issues.

Medical device films market: market Segmentation

The global medical device market is segmented on the basis of material type

On the basis of material medical device films market is segmented as:

Poly vinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Medical device films market: Market Regional Overview

Global medical device films market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. In North America, manufacturers are working hard for developing machines and devices that ease work for healthcare sector these devices require efficient packaging solution, which drives medical films market over the region. Europe manufacturers are looking towards innovative solution like child resistant and tamper resistance features these factors further fuel medical films market. In Asia Pacific region, in countries like India and China per person spending in healthcare sector has increased, which creates opportunities for development manufacturing sites of medical device films.

Some of the key players of medical device films market are Klöckner Pentaplas, Tekni-Plex, UFP Technologies, Inc.,Berry Global Inc, RENOLIT.