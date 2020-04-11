Medical Device Connectivity Market Analysis by Technology, Component and Global Trends, Industry Size, Share and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global medical device connectivity market is projected to be around 2.1 billion by 2025. This is attributed to factors such as rising need to downsize healthcare cost, growing need to integrate healthcare systems for improving quality of care, and efforts of healthcare providers to maximize their return on investment. In addition, rising demand for home healthcare is further leading to increase adoption of medical device connectivity solutions. However, high cost of installation, resistant from healthcare professionals to adopt highly sophisticated IT solutions, and lack of standard interface are set to hamper uptake of these devices by healthcare professionals globally.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Medical device connectivity services segment dominated the global market in 2016, primarily due to need of effective implementation and demand for maximum utilization of connectivity services. Wired hardware accounted for largest share in 2016 and is predicted to maintain its leading position during forecast period. Wireless hardware is expected to grow at highest rate because of various benefits such as portability and cost effectiveness. However, new versions with minimum cost, low energy consumption, and compact size will drive the demand for wireless technology such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America dominated the global market in 2016 because of better accessibility to advanced technology, high adoption rate of new technologies, increasing need for data mining and analytics, healthcare information systems and need for safety and quality of care for patients. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness high growth because of increasing demand for quality health care and information systems.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating in this market are Capsule Tech Inc., Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Digi International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Honeywell HomMed LLC, Dräger Medical GmbH, eDevice Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Lantronix Inc., Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc., and GE Healthcare.

Medical Device Connectivity Market Segmentation :

By Component :

Medical Device Connectivity Services

Medical Device Connectivity Solution

By Technology:

Wired Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Hybrid Technologies

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

