Medical Device Coating Market Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2025 | Hydromer, Materion, Surmodics, Sono-Tek

This report studies the global market size of Medical Device Coating in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa
Medical device coating technology uses organic solvent or UV curing for the purpose of coating the medical device. Dry or water-based formulations are used as coating technology which allows solvent-free processing. Medical device coatings help in reducing the friction between medical devices and tissues, provide surface coverage, wetting, uniform adhesion, wear-resistance and coating homogeneity.
Depending on the nature of formulation global medical device coating market can be bifurcated into dry lubricants coating, adhesive coating and super-hydrophilic coatings. Dry lubricants coating has the largest market share for medical device coating. However, super-hydrophilic coating is expected to witness highest growth in coming future owing to its increasing demand from medical devices that require excellent water attraction and optical clarity.
North America has the largest market share for medical device coating technology, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. alone holds the largest market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the global medical device coating market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in forecasted period. Developing market of China and India are expected to boost the Asian medical device market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Hydromer
Materion
Surmodics
Sono-Tek
Abbott Laboratories
Royal DSM
Specialty Coating Systems
Parlex Corp
Kane Biotech
Precision Coating
N8 Medical
Biocoat
AST Products
TheraSyn Pharmaceuticals
Market size by Product
Dry Lubricants Coating
Adhesive Coating
Super-Hydrophilic Coating
Market size by End User
Implants Medical Device
Non-Implants Medical Device
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Medical Device Coating market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Medical Device Coating market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Medical Device Coating companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Medical Device Coating submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
