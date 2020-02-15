Medical Device Adhesive Market: Global Key Players Profile -Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, Permabond LLC, H.B. Fuller Company, UV – Technologie, Epoxy Technology, Inc, Novachem Corporation ltd, INCURE, Adhesives Research, Inc.,

Global Medical Device Adhesive Market with figures as recent as 2017 and forecasts up to 2024 provides an overview of the industry including its definition, size, share, growth, applications and manufacturing technology. Report also explores the major industry players in detail as well as company profile, product specifications, capacity and production value.

Global Medical Device Adhesive Market Report is a compilation of the several factors driving and restraining this market along with a through run-down of the sales volume of each product within carefully categorized sub-segments of the market.

The Global Medical Device Adhesive Market accounted for USD 3.2 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Medical Device Adhesive Market By Resin Type (Light Curing, Cyanoacrylates, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane); Application (Needles & Syringes, Catheters, Tube Sets, Masks, Polycarbonate Devices, Pacemaker); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Competitors:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

Dymax Corporation,

Permabond LLC,

B. Fuller Company,

UV – Technologie,

Epoxy Technology, Inc,

Novachem Corporation ltd,

INCURE,

Adhesives Research, Inc.

Market Definition:

Medical devices are becoming complex and sophisticated. Whether used outside the body, in the form of instrumentation or surgical tools, or inside the body, for diagnostic monitoring or therapeutic purposes, medical devices typically consist of components and materials that must be joined in some way. It has its wide application in needles & syringes, catheters, tube sets, masks, polycarbonate devices, pacemaker. Increase in global population with rise in income level may act as the major driver in the growth of medical device adhesive market. On the other side, higher technology cost may hamper the market.

Major Market Drivers:

Increase in global population with rise in income level

High growth in the implantable and wearable device market

Expansion activities of medical device manufacturers

High prevalence of chronic diseases

Complicated reimbursement process

Alternative drug methods

Re-Use of pen needles

Higher technology cost

Competitive Analysis:

The global medical device adhesive market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of resin type:- Light curing, cyanoacrylates, acrylic, epoxy, silicone, and polyurethane. The light curing segment is further sub segmented into light curing acrylics, light curing cyanoacrylates, and light curing silicones.

On the basis of application:- Needles & syringes, catheters, tube sets, masks, polycarbonate devices, and pacemaker and others.

On the basis of geography:- Global Medical Device Adhesive Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

