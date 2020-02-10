Medical Cyclotron Market Trends in 2019- What Industry Insiders Tell Us about the Future Forecast

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Medical Cyclotron Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Medical cyclotron is a machine used in the medical imaging and research field to make relatively short lived radioisotopes. Cyclotron is a particle accelerator. It is an electrically powered machine that produces a beam of charged that is then further used in medical, industrial and research processes. A cyclotron machine takes the hybrid atom (these are hydrogen that make up water except they have a negative charge) and accelerate it to very high speed. When this procedure has enough energy, the energy is spent into a target where the reaction is taken. The new element that is produced with the strike of positive ion and neutron is radioactive element that is used for the treatment in medical research. The major isotope that is used for the cyclotron is fluorine-18. Its ability to decay itself to produce positrons, which is used around the world for Positron Emission Tomography and PET scans. PET scans are used for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. With the product obtained from a cyclotron, we can produce a wide variety of isotopes of our interest for medical imaging such as iodine-123, Technetium-99m and Gallium-67. The advantage of using cyclotron rather than buying isotopes for medical application is that as the isotopes has short half-life period. By the time an isotope reaches its destination it covers its half-life. However, by having a cyclotron in the medical facility it not only reduces the cost but also, increase the number of scans to the patients in a given day. The medical facility that used cyclotron is required to be built with extensive safety such as multiple levels of shielding, monitoring and protection to ensure safe operations.

Medical Cyclotron Market: Drivers and Restraints

Medical cyclotron market is growing with the increasing prevalence cases of cancer. The growing investments on advanced treatment procedures for cancer is expected to drive the market. The increasing geriatric population, growing economy, changing life styles. Increasing awareness about the use of cyclotrons in diagnosis application of deep- lying tumors. The stringent regulations by government, high cost associated with the procedure and lack of experience in using this procedure are expected to act as a restraint to the market

Medical Cyclotron Market: Segmentation

The global medical cyclotron market is classified on the basis of product type and end users

Global Medical Cyclotron market, by Product Type

AVF Cyclotron

Ring Cyclotron

Global Medical Cyclotron market, by End users

Hospital

Specialized Clinics

Pharmaceutical companies

Others

Medical Cyclotron Market: Overview

Product type is the major segment of the market that includes AVF Cyclotron and Ring Cyclotron. AVF cyclotron is abbreviated as “Azimuthally Varying Field”, it has magnetic fields that change with alternated strong and weak to focus beam axially. Ring cyclotron is a kind of AVF cyclotron, the magnets of this type of product are designed radially separated several sectors. The other segment includes end users that includes hospital, specialized clinics, pharmaceutical companies and others. The increasing government initiatives for the early detection and diagnosis of cancer is expected to act as the value-driver to the overall medical cyclotron market.

Medical Cyclotron Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global medical cyclotron market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market due to better economic condition, better government initiatives and more business investments. Latin America market is expected to hold second largest market share followed by Europe due to increasing trend towards racing competitions and awareness among population.

Market: Key Players

Some of the players in medical cyclotron market includes: General Electric Company, Nueclear Healthcare Limited, Cyclotron Products, Inc., IBA, Sumitomo Heavy Industries. Ltd.and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

