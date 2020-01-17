Medical connectors Market Overview and Scope of Worldwide Market Analysis, Services and Solutions and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

The global medical connector market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8 % between the forecast period of 2017 and 2023. The advancements in medical technology demand next-gen medical connectors. The medical connectors have huge demand in medical sector as it fulfills the client’s expectation in medical treatments. Medical connectors are used to interconnect different medical electronic equipment, such as diagnostic devices, surgical instruments, therapy applications, surgery assist devices, and disposable equipment with one another.

The medical connectors market is growing rapidly across the world. This rapidly evolving market and emergence of numerous market suppliers are providing smaller, lighter, higher-speed, and higher-density medical connectors capable of handling big data, meeting cost targets, and others. It is widely used for industrial application which includes controls systems, industrial electronics, measurement applications and others. These connector offers flex circuits, display screens, flex switches, sensors, catheters, antennas, and integrated assemblies into their portfolios. These connectors also offer low voltage, high voltage, hybrids, intelligent technology, low cost and others, are the driving factor of the market growth. It can resist in harsh environments, contaminants, and can handle electro/mechanical pressure. It offers the highest dependability and corrosion resistance.

The medical connectors are best fitted for steam sterilization, and for disposable applications. In reusable and disposable applications, the medical connector delivers a high performance, cost-effective and best quality solutions. The medical industry has some of the most demanding applications and environments. The companies are taking interest in manufacturing safety medical connector products which can be used for test and measurement and recognizing the specific requirements of the medical industry. In medical industry, it is widely used in applications which includes X-Ray, neuro therapy, laser, noninvasive medical therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, instrumentation, electro surgery and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent vendors operating in the global medical connector market are ITT Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Interconnect (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP. (U.K.), Esterline Corporation (U.S.), Fisher Connectors (Switzerland), Molex (U.S.), Samtec (U.S.) Lemo S.A. (Switzerland), and others.

Market Dynamics:

Growing Adoption Of Medical Devices Is The Critical Determinant Of The Market

There has been an explosive adoption of medical electronics and electrical systems such as Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, defibrillators, electrocardiography, heart-lung machines, surgical, diagnostic and therapy systems, to name a few. The growth in adoption of medical electronics and electrical systems is in direct correlation with the increase in demand for medical connectors. Adoption of ultrasound, which need high numbers of mating, cycles is another driver of the market.

Custom Designed And Refurbishing Of Medical Devices Coupled With Growing Demand Of Sterilizable, Reusable And Disposable Medical Connectors Is Driving A Significant Demand

Growing adoption of in situ diagnostic and surgical devices is driving a tremendous demand for sterilizable, reusable, hybrids, and cost-effective disposable medical connectors. The growing customization of devices to meet specific application requirements is another driver of the market. There is a significant demand for medical connectors with low-friction coatings such as silicon. Other market trends include watertight sealing, autoclavable, and surviving temperatures above 121° C for 20 minutes. Another development has been the demand for antimicrobial-coated connectors to meet FDA standards.

WHO estimates that 8.7% of hospital patients had nosocomial infections affecting over 1.4 million people worldwide. The US government will start penalizing hospitals in 2017 under the Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) of the Affordable Care Act, for hospital-acquired infection. This development is expected to be the most active driver for the U.S. market.

Bifurcation In Low Tech And High Tech Connectors Is Resulting In A Bimodal Market

The medical connectors market is bifurcated in low cost and cheap, low-tech devices, most of which are disposable. There is a stringent competition in this market segment. The high tech devices segment is consolidated where a premium can be charged. Thus a bimodal market exists, and firms have different market power and technologies exists side by side.

Regional Analysis:

North America led by the U.S. is the largest market for medical connectors market owing to massive demand, the presence of significant players and wide adoption of medical devices.

Europe is led by Germany, France, and the U.K. The large medical devices industry of Germany is a prime driver of the European market.

Asia-Pacific region is dominated by China, Japan, and India and expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years. The Middle East and Africa region are dominated by Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Segments:

The global Medical connector market has been segmented on the basis of light source type, offering, applications, and region.

Global Medical connector market by Material:

Plastic

Metal

Other

Global Medical connector market by Connector Size (mm):

<=10 mm

11mm -20 mm

>= 20 mm

Others

Global Medical connector market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

