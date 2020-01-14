MEDICAL COMPUTER ASSISTED CODING SOLUTIONS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

This report focuses on the global Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- 3M Company
- Optum, Inc.
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Mckesson Corporation
- Dolbey Systems, Inc.
- Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc.
- Craneware PLC.
- Athenahealth, Inc.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.
- Trucode
- Mmodal
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- EPIC Systems Corporation
- Precyse Solutions, LLC (Nthrive, Inc.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Standalone Computer Assisted Coding Software
- Integrated Computer Assisted Coding Software
Market segment by Application, split into
- Hospitals
- Physician Practices
- Clinical Laboratories
- Academic Medical Centers
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Standalone Computer Assisted Coding Software
1.4.3 Integrated Computer Assisted Coding Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Physician Practices
1.5.4 Clinical Laboratories
1.5.5 Academic Medical Centers
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Market Size
2.2 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 3M Company
12.1.1 3M Company Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 3M Company Revenue in Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 3M Company Recent Development
12.2 Optum, Inc.
12.2.1 Optum, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Optum, Inc. Revenue in Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Optum, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Nuance Communications, Inc.
12.3.1 Nuance Communications, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Nuance Communications, Inc. Revenue in Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Nuance Communications, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Cerner Corporation
12.4.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Mckesson Corporation
12.5.1 Mckesson Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Mckesson Corporation Revenue in Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Mckesson Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Dolbey Systems, Inc.
12.6.1 Dolbey Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Dolbey Systems, Inc. Revenue in Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Dolbey Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc.
12.7.1 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. Revenue in Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Craneware PLC.
12.8.1 Craneware PLC. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Craneware PLC. Revenue in Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Craneware PLC. Recent Development
12.9 Athenahealth, Inc.
12.9.1 Athenahealth, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Athenahealth, Inc. Revenue in Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Athenahealth, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.
12.10.1 Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Revenue in Medical Computer Assisted Coding Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Trucode
12.12 Mmodal
12.13 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
12.14 EPIC Systems Corporation
12.15 Precyse Solutions, LLC (Nthrive, Inc.
Continuous…
