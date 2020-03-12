Medical Coding Market Overview, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report 2024

The global medical coding market is expected to expand during the forecast period, mainly on account of rising number of patients suffering from diseases, increasing number of patients visiting hospitals, implementation of information technology (IT) in healthcare settings, and adoption of medical coding for health insurance claim management. Rising occurrence of insurance frauds and insurance issues associated with misinterpretation of medical documents are also responsible for driving the demand of medical coding services, especially in developed countries.

Medical coders convert medical reports from doctors, which may include a patient’s condition, the doctor’s diagnosis, a prescription, and procedures the doctor or healthcare provider performed on the patient, into a set of codes, which make up a crucial part of the medical claim.

Geographically, North America leads the medical coding market. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to developing healthcare facilities and booming medical tourism in countries, such as China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Increasing number of patients visiting hospitals and the implementation of IT for managing the large amount of patient database is expected to boost the medical coding market growth in the future. According to the National Health Interview Survey, 2016, 92.7% children had contact with a health care professional in the previous year, which signifies the high amount of database generated that needs to be managed by the use of medical codes.

Ongoing partnerships and collaborations in the industry are expected to increase the market share of the key players in the coming years. For instance, in January 2017, Aviacode Inc., a medical coding and compliance services company acquired the assets of Florida-based Revant Solutions, a provider of coding outsourced services.

Other competitors operating in the global medical coding industry are STARTEK Health, Parexel International Corporation, Maxim Health Information Services, Oracle Corporation, Aviacode Inc., Verisk Analytics Inc., Nthrive Solutions LLC and Medical Record Associates LLC.

