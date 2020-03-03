Medical Claims Management Solutions Market – Major Segments, Type, Growth Rate, Analysis and Forecasts by 2024

The medical claims management solutions market is driven by factors such as advent of new and innovative treatments & technologies, improved focus on quality healthcare services and adoption of cloud-based technology related services. Moreover, increase in the number of patients covered under medical insurance and expensive care required for chronic diseases have supported the growth of the medical claims management solutions industry. Also, the increase in aging population, initiatives taken by government in order to improve insurance coverage among citizens and rise in occurrence of chronic diseases affect the market thus, driving the growth of medical claims management solutions market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), contribution of chronic diseases is expected to rise to 73% of all deaths and 60% of the global burden of disease by 2020. Moreover, 79% of the deaths attributed to these diseases occur in developing countries. Additionally, as per United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) report on the global aging population, the population of people aged 60 years or above is growing at a high rate. The number of people aged 60 years or over is projected to grow by 56.0 % globally, i.e. from 901 million in 2015 to 1.4 billion by 2030, and it is projected to more than double its size from 2015, to reach 2.1 billion by 2050.

The increasing investment in the healthcare infrastructure and services in Asia-Pacific offers huge market potential for the players to grow in medical claims management solutions market. Countries such as India and China are the two rapidly growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by South Korea. The government in these countries are putting in several efforts to provide better healthcare services and improved healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare IT related services bridge the gap between healthcare entities by lowering down the manual errors and also reducing healthcare expenditure. However, the healthcare IT industry in India is at its nascent stage. Thus, heavy inflow of investments by various government agencies to improve healthcare IT infrastructure in emerging markets is expected to create opportunities for healthcare claims management solutions providers.

The major players in the medical claims management solutions market include IBM Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Avaya Inc., Genpact Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture PLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Aspect Software Inc., and Infor Inc.

