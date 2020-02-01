Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market Report 2019 : Industrial Analysis With MED-EL, Cochlear, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, BionX Medical Technologies, Abiomed, Jarvik And More

Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market report can be useful in various ways like describing all the moves of the competitive landscape and how is it affecting in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The report will help all the upcoming market players in the Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs market and will also tell the major brand what the competitive market is holding.

Get Free Sample Analysis of This Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-bionic-implantartificial-organs-market

Global medical bionic implant /artificial organs market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 32.21 billion by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. This healthy rise of market value can be attributed to the rising applications of the product due to the rapid technological advancements taking place in the market.

Artificial organ and implants are prosthetics or devices that are specially made to implant in human body to mimic the functioning of the original organ. The important part of such implant is for them to work exactly like a normal organ without any disruption. Bionics is a combination of electronics and biology. It is like substituting the original body organ with a robotic version.

According the National Kidney Foundation, in 2016, in the United States around 121,678 people were waiting for lifesaving organ transplants and in 2014, 17,107 kidney transplants took place in the U.S. The growth in the number of organ transplants is boosting the market growth.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bionic implant /artificial organs market are ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, Biocontrol Medical, Zimmer Biomet., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Ltd., Cyberonics, Inc., Ekso Bionics , LivaNova PLC, Medtronic. ,NeuroPace, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc.., Ossur Corporate, SECOND SIGHT.= = LifeNet Health.., Nano Retina, Edwards LifeSciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Touch Bionics Inc. and Touch Bionics Limited, Tibion Corporation among others.

Market Drivers:

Increase in number of occupational disabilities that require medical bionics is expected to drive the market.

Increased adoption of organ transplantation and technological advancement is also expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints:

High production cost and complex production process of the products is expected to restrain the market growth

Uncertain reimbursement scenarios in different regions and lack of skilled professionals, which is expected to restrain the market growth

Speak to Research Analyst for Regional Customization or Other Query: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-medical-bionic-implantartificial-organs-market

Segmentation: Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market

By Product Type

Vision Bionics

Bionic Eye

Ear Bionics

Cochlear Implant Bone Anchored Hearing Aid (Baha)

Orthopedic Bionics

Bionic Limb Bionic Hand Bionic Leg Bionic Knee Bionic Feet Bionic Finger Exoskeleton Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators Non-Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

Heart Bionics

Pacemaker Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker External Pacemaker Total Artificial Heart Ventricular Assist Device Artificial Heart Valve Mechanical Heart Valve Tissue Heart Valve

Neural/Brain Bionics

Deep Brain Stimulator Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Spinal Cord StimulatorBy Method of Fixation

Implantable Externally Worn

By Technology

Electronic Mechanical

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, PIXIUM VISION. received CE mark approval for IRISII bionic vision system. This will help to provide treatment to compensate for blindness. It is intended for patients who have lost their sight as a result of retinitis pigmentosa by using 150 electrode epi-retinal implant

In March 2016, Cochlear Ltd., launched Cochlear Baha 5 Power and Baha 5 SuperPower that are the first and only bone conduction sound processors which are worn behind the ear. It is useful for people with high degree of hearing loss.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Bionic Implant/Artificial Organs Market

Global medical bionic implant /artificial organs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical bionic implant /artificial organs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-medical-bionic-implantartificial-organs-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com