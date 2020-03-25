Medical Bed Market Size, Business Risk Analysis 2019 With Merivaara Corp., Joerns Healthcare, Getinge, Arjo, Stryker, Tempur Sealy International, Hill-Rom, AMICO Group, BaKare Beds Limited, Medline Industries, Inc., LINET Group SE, Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corporation

Global medical bed market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technological advancement related to ICU beds.

Market Definition: Global Medical Bed Market

Medical bed is designed to provide support, comfort, safety and assistance to the patient. Medical beds comes in different types such as electric, non-electric as well as manual bed due to aged people, chronic diseases, home care setting along with the need of patients.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Bed Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bed market are Stryker, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products, Inc., and LINET among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in healthcare industry is driving the market.

Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Benmor Medical announced the launch of their Aurum+ Bariatric Bed with the stowable safety rails and highest BS- compliances. They are designed to provide safety to the user and will provide comfort, safety and rehabilitation. It is powered by strong electric actuators and can support patient up to 440kg.

In November 2017, Hil Hill-Rom Holdings launched new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed to provide care to the patients who are suffering from the advanced wounds. They are easy to use, comfortable and have features like advanced pressure distribution based on weight and integrated scale, increased depth of bead and adjustable air flow to make air fluidized treatment more secure.

Global medical bed market market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical bed market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market

By Type Manual Semi- Electric Full Electric Specialty Hospital Bed

By Usage Acute Care Long Term Care Psychiatric Care Maternity

By Application Intensive Care Non Intensive

By Type Electric Beds Semi Electric Bed Manual Bed

By End- User Hospital Home Care Elderly Care

By Geography North America



Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

