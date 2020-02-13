Medical Aesthetics Market Worldwide Industry Analysis

According to the study, the global medical aesthetics market is likely to grow from $8.6 billion in 2016 to $19.4 billion by 2023. Advancement in laser technology, growing awareness among consumers, and health benefits of medical aesthetics procedures have been driving the global medical aesthetics market. The market is further expected to gain revenue due to shift in the preference from surgical to non-surgical procedures. There has been a significant growth in non-surgical medical spa procedures in the recent years, resulting from better technologies, such as intense pulsed light and advanced laser based aesthetics equipment.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for medical aesthetics, with the U.S. being the largest contributor to the regional market. North America is considered as the platform for innovation in aesthetics procedures, since a majority of established and upcoming market players are either headquartered or have a significant geographical presence in the region. The emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, especially China and India, are expected to grow tremendously in future, which will make Asia-Pacific the second largest market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to outpace Europe in in terms of medical aesthetics market size by 2020.

There have been many technological innovations and advancements taking place in the medical aesthetics market. The latest advancements in the laser technology have led to an increased number of its applications in medical aesthetics. These advancements in laser provide benefits such as, small incisions, decrease in the intensity of pain and fast recovery after the procedure. There has been a notable increase in the application of laser technology for various aesthetic treatments, such as hair removal, skin rejuvenation and body contouring, which is bolstering the global medical aesthetics market.

The medical aesthetics market has witnessed number of mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances recently. In December 2016, Allergan Plc. acquired LifeCell, a medicine company of Acelity L.P. Inc., for a cash consideration of $2.9 billion. The acquisition is expected to combine LifeCell’s business of regenerative medicines with Allergan’s medical aesthetics business. Allergan aims to strengthen its presence in regenerative medicine business with this acquisition. In April 2016, the company also acquired Topokine Therapeutics, a private company developing topical medicines for fat reduction, for a total consideration of $85.0 million. Topokine Therapeutics’ XAF5 is in late-stage development for the treatment of steatoblepharon.

