Medical Aesthetics Market Top 10 Companies, Benefits, Trends and Research Analysis 2019 | MRFR

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants Skin Aesthetic Devices), by End Users (Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas)—Global Forecast till 2023

Medical Aesthetics Market in Healthcare organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, every now and then. It has thus become an uphill task for organizations to reap benefits from the latest and upcoming information technologies and offer discerning managed care to patients.

Industry major Stockholders/Top Market Driving Key Vendors of Global Medical Aesthetics Market are, Allergan, Alma Lasers, Ltd. (A Division of Sisram Medical Ltd.), Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.), El.En. S.P.A., Fotona D.O.O., Galderma (A Subsidiary of Nestlé), Johnson & Johnson, Merz Aesthetics, Inc. (A Division of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA), Medytox, Inc., Sientra, Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, Solta Medical (A Division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), and Syneron Medical, Ltd. (A Part of Apax Partners).

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest study asserts that the Global Medical Aesthetics Market is set to expand at a CAGR of ~11.0 % during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The global market is set to reach a value over USD XX Mn by 2023.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation:

The global medical aesthetics market has been segmented on the basis of products and end users.

On the basis of product, the market has been classified as facial aesthetic products, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, aesthetic skin devices, physician-dispensed eyelash products, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, and nail treatment laser devices. Facial aesthetic products are segmented into botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion devices. Dermal fillers are sub-segmented into natural dermal fillers and synthetic dermal fillers. Body contouring devices are segmented into nonsurgical fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices, and liposuction devices. Cosmetic implants are segmented into breast implants, facial implants, and other cosmetic implants. The breast implants segment is further segmented into silicone breast implants and saline breast implants. Skin aesthetic devices are segmented into laser skin resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products, and light therapy devices. Hair removal devices are segmented into laser hair removal devices and IPL hair removal devices.

On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as clinics, hospitals, medical S.P.A.s, beauty centers, and home care settings.

The increased investments in the research & findings coupled with government support are likely to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Thanks to the extraordinary internet penetration, patients have been rendered more conscientious. Consequently, the demand for sophisticated, transparent, and personalized healthcare services has skyrocketed. This, however, has also spawned stringent regulations, which create bottlenecks in materializing growth targets.

Study Objectives Global Medical Aesthetics Market

Detailed information about the present and forecasted market with its key players that influences the market on global scale. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis of the market of the different factors like- Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis Etc. Detailed information on the possible segments and sub segments of the market. And regional analysis of the market- America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Geographically Global Medical Aesthetics Market segmented, by Region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Americas

North America

US

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

