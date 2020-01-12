Medical Aesthetics Market Share Assessments for the Regional and Country Level Segments

As per the findings of research, injectables held the largest share in the global market in 2016, primarily due to high sales of botulinum toxin. Topicals, the second largest medical aesthetics product segment, witnessed the highest growth during 2013 – 2016. The highest growth of topicals is attributed to their ability to treat several skin conditions without any usage of uncomfortable procedures. Beauty clinics and centers was the largest end user of the global medical aesthetics market in 2016., followed by spas and salons.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for medical aesthetics, with the U.S. being the largest contributor to the regional market. North America is considered as the platform for innovation in aesthetics procedures, since a majority of established and upcoming market players are either headquartered or have a significant geographical presence in the region. The emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, especially China and India, are expected to grow tremendously in future, which will make Asia-Pacific the second largest market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to outpace Europe in in terms of medical aesthetics market size by 2020.

The medical aesthetics market has witnessed number of mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances recently. In December 2016, Allergan Plc. acquired LifeCell, a medicine company of Acelity L.P. Inc., for a cash consideration of $2.9 billion. The acquisition is expected to combine LifeCell’s business of regenerative medicines with Allergan’s medical aesthetics business. Allergan aims to strengthen its presence in regenerative medicine business with this acquisition. In April 2016, the company also acquired Topokine Therapeutics, a private company developing topical medicines for fat reduction, for a total consideration of $85.0 million. Topokine Therapeutics’ XAF5 is in late-stage development for the treatment of steatoblepharon.

