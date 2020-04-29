Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global medical aesthetic devices market. Increase in incidence of skin diseases, technological advancements, and rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are the major drivers of the global market.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product type, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical aesthetic devices market.

The global medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market has been divided into aesthetic laser & energy devices, skin tightening & body contouring devices, aesthetic implants, and facial aesthetic devices. The aesthetic laser & energy devices segment accounted for major market share in 2017. Utilization of aesthetic laser & energy devices is rising gradually due to increase in occurrence of skin and aging problems across the world. Based on application, the global medical aesthetic devices market has been classified into facial & body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast enhancement, scar treatment, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, and hair removal. In terms of end-user, the global market has been categorized into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and cosmetic centers. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Geographically, the global medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global medical aesthetic devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the global market are Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Alma Lasers), Mentor Worldwide LLC, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma, and Solta Medical, Inc.

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, by Product Type Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices Non-ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices Liposuction Devices Skin Tightening Devices Cellulite Reduction devices Aesthetic Implants Breast Implants Soft Tissue Implants Aesthetic Dental Implants Others Facial Aesthetic Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Botulinum Toxin Dermal Fillers Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, by Application Facial & Body Contouring Facial & Skin Rejuvenation Breast Enhancement Scar Treatment Reconstructive Surgery Tattoo Removal Hair Removal Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, by End-user Hospitals Dermatology Clinics Cosmetic Centers Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, by Region North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



