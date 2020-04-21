Medical Adhesives Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2027 | Bostik Ltd., Cyberbond LLC, Henkel AG and Company

Medical adhesives are the substances that are used in medical industry to seal wounds; affix any medical device such as a tape, dressing or patch to the skin; and fabricate components of medical devices. Medical adhesives are primarily used in surgical care as an alternative to suture and staples. It is also used for enamel and bone reconstruction during dental on orthopedic surgery. Medical adhesive consists of variety of products such as tapes, dressing, electrode, patches and ostomy supplies. Medical adhesives are broadly classified as a natural medical adhesive and synthetic medical adhesive. Based on the chemistry involved, collagen, albumin, and fibrin are the natural medical adhesive whereas polyethylene glycol, cyanoacrylate, acrylic and silicon are synthetic medical adhesive. It is mandatory that medical adhesive should only be used by medical professional with proper technique; otherwise, it may cause pain or infection.

Medical Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restrains

The primary factors driving the growth of the medical adhesive market are increasing geriatric population and rising demand for the electronic and automotive application. Other factors responsible for the growth of the medical adhesive market are the technological advancement and focus of major market players to manufacture more improved medical adhesives. Rising demand for packaging and labeling application can boost the growth of medical adhesives market. Increase adaptability of medical adhesives for the surgical procedure has propelled the growth of this market. Lack of reimbursement policies for the use of synthetic grade medical adhesives and stringent regulation associated with medical grade products can hamper the growth of medical adhesives market.

Medical Adhesives Market: Segmentation

The global medical adhesive market is classified on the basis of product type, material, application, and region.

Based on product type, global medical adhesive market is segmented into following:

Natural Medical Adhesive

Synthetic Medical Adhesive

Based on material the medical adhesive market are segmented into following:

Collagen

Albumin

Fibrin

Polyethylene Glycol

Cyanoacrylate

Acrylic

Silicon

Others

Based on application, the medical adhesive market is segmented into following:

Internal

External

Based on region, the medical adhesive market is segmented into following:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Medical Adhesives Market: Overview

Medical adhesives market is expected show significant growth over the forecast period due to increase the adaptability of medical adhesives in surgical procedures. Major players in the medical adhesives market are focusing on merger and acquisition to expand their regional presence. On the basis of product type, medical adhesives market are classified as a natural medical adhesive and synthetic medical adhesive. Among both product type, the synthetic medical adhesive is expected to dominate the market share in term of value. On the basis of material medical adhesives market is classified as collagen, albumin, fibrin, polyethylene glycol, cyanoacrylate, acrylic, silicon and others. The acrylic segment is expected to gain maximum market share in term of value for the medical adhesive market.

Medical Adhesives Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region medical adhesives medical devices are classified in seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market share for medical adhesives in terms of value and volume, which is then followed by Western Europe and Japan. Increased occurrence of medical tourism is responsible for the high growth of the medical adhesives market in Western Europe. In APEJ region, China and India are expected to lead the market owing to rise in geriatric population

Medical Adhesives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of medical adhesive market are Bostik Ltd., Cyberbond LLC, Henkel AG and Company, Chemence Ltd. 3M Company, Ethicon Inc., Glustitch Inc., Medtronics, Adhezion Biomedical, Muller Sports Medicine, Medline Industries Inc., and Pinnacle Technologies. Major players in the medical adhesive market are focusing on merger and acquisition to expand their global footprint.