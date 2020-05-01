Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Is Expected To Reach Worth USD 2,073.7 Mn by 2022 | Credence Research

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022,” the medical adhesives and sealants market was valued at USD 6,952.6 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 12,073.7 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Medical adhesives and sealants are chemical products used for binding components involved in medical procedures. Key driver of this market is growth in the number of dental procedures worldwide. Excellent bonding characteristics of medical adhesives has urged their demand in dental and orthopedic procedures. On the other hand, stringent regulatory compliance terms may hold the otherwise rapid growth of this market.

These products are available in synthetic and natural product variants, each of the both having further different product types. Among the sub-types of synthetic adhesives and sealants, a majority of market share is taken by acrylic adhesives and sealants. Segments such as polyethylene glycol will progress at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Product evolution and better bonding features in the products will define the overall market growth of these segments.

Based on applications such as dental, internal and external uses, the internal applications segment is estimated to be the largest segment with almost half of the market revenue coming from the same. This segment will also demonstrate an above average growth rate during the forecast period. Among the end-users, dental care segment will progress at the fastest growth rate through 2022. Phenomenal growth of the dental procedures market is the prime contributor for the corresponding progress of this segment.

Based in geographical distribution, North America is the clear leader in the global medical adhesives and sealants market. The region is the largest consumer of adhesives and sealant products attributed by the usual high demand for technologically advanced products coupled with higher awareness between both patients and care-givers. Asia-Pacific and Latin America markets will undergo the fastest growth during the forecast period due to large scale medical tourism and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in the regions.

This market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several consolidation activities being undertaken at present. Some of the notable players in the global medical adhesives and sealants market are 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Adhesive Research, Inc. Dentsply Limited and others.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share, by Products, 2015 (Value %)

2.2 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Applications, 2015 (USD Mn)

2.1 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, by End-Users, 2015 (USD Mn)

2.2 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share, by Geography, 2015 (Value %)

Chapter 3 Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Major Commercial Events

3.3 Drivers

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Future Prospects

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model

3.7 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.1 Competitive Analysis: Fractal Map Investigation, by Key Market Players

Chapter 4 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis, by Products

4.1 Preface

4.2 Synthetic Medical Adhesives and Sealants

4.2.1 Acrylic

4.2.2 Silicone

4.2.3 Cyanoacrylate

4.2.4 Polyethylene Glycol

4.2.5 Others (Polyisobutylene, Polyurethane, Epoxy, etc.)

4.3 Natural Medical Adhesives and Sealants

4.3.1 Collagen

4.3.2 Fibrin

4.3.3 Albumin

4.3.4 Others (Lysine, Cellulose, Amino Acid Derivatives, etc.)

Chapter 5 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis, by Applications

5.1 Preface

5.2 Dental

5.2.1 Denture Bonding

5.2.2 Pit & Fissure Sealants

5.2.3 Restorative Adhesives

5.2.4 Luting Cements

5.2.5 Orthodontic Bonding

5.2.6 Tray Adhesives

5.2.7 Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding

5.3 Internal

5.3.1 Bone

5.3.2 Cardiovascular

5.3.3 Cranial

5.3.4 Pulmonary

5.3.5 Abdominal

5.3.6 Others

5.4 External

5.4.1 Tissue Bonding Agents

5.4.2 Prosthesis Bonding Agents

5.4.3 Others

Chapter 6 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis, by End-Users

6.1 Preface

6.2 General Surgical Care

6.3 Dental Care

6.4 Others

Chapter 7 Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Geography

7.1 Preface

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 U.K.

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 Rest of Liquid Biopsy

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

7.6 Latin America

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 3M Company

8.2 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

8.3 Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

8.4 Biomet Incorporated

8.5 Closure Medical Corporation

8.6 Den-Mat Corporation

8.7 DENTSPLY International Incorporated

8.8 GlaxoSmithKline plc

8.9 Haemacure Corporation

8.10 Johnson & Johnson

8.11 Procter & Gamble Company

8.12 Smith & Nephew plc

8.13 Stryker Corporation

8.14 ThermoGenesis Corporation

8.15 Others

