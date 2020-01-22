Media Processing Solutions Market – End use as TV Broadcasters, Content Providers, Network Operators

According to a new market report pertaining to the media (video) processing solutions market published by Transparency Market Research , the media (video) processing solutions market (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) is projected to reach US$ 27,439.1 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Growth of the market is attributed to improving infrastructure to deliver high-quality videos. Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the media processing solutions market, followed by Europe during the forecast period.

Data access for streaming live videos has increased greatly due to advancements in broadband services, enabling viewers to experience improved video quality without any lag in real time. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has implemented a plan to improve Internet access in the U.S., which states that at least 100 million homes in the country should have affordable access to the actual speed of 100 Mbps by 2020.

Moreover, introduction of several streaming media devices such as Google Chromecast (Google Inc.), Apple TV (Apple TV), Slingbox (Sling Media), NVidia Shield (NVIDIA Corporation), and Fire TV (Amazon Inc.), has transformed the viewing experience across mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops to a great extent.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global media (video) processing solutions market. Key players profiled in the report include Akamai Technologies, Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd, Apriorit Inc., ATEME SA, BASE Media Cloud Ltd., BlazeClan Technologies, Imagine Communications Corp., Kaltura Inc., M2A Media Ltd., MediaKind, Pixel Power Ltd. SeaChange International, Synamedia Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vantrix Corporation.

The media (video) processing solutions market has been segmented as below

Global Media (Video) Processing Solutions Market, by Solutions

Platform Server-based Cloud-based Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid

Services

Global Media (Video) Processing Solutions Market, by Components

Video Upload and Ingestion

Dynamic Ad Insertion (Real-time)

Video Transcoding and Processing

Video Hosting

Content Rendering (Digital Video Effects, Logo and Graphics Insertion)

Global Media (Video) Processing Solutions Market, by Content Type