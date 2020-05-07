Media Exchange Platform Market – Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario 2018-2026

The global Media Exchange Platform market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Media Exchange Platform market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Media Exchange Platform market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Media exchange platform is a solution which provides a platform to share media content between users and broadcasters in a proper format. Media exchange platforms enable the sharing of media content between more than two partners. Further, it provides access to shared content locally generated by a partner broadcaster and maintains format quality of the content. Broadcasters are adopting advanced solutions in order to respond quickly to commercial opportunities. Industries are demanding advanced solutions for higher quality display standards and fully scalable metadata-based content management.

Global demand for media exchange platforms is on the rise among broadcasters due to automation process features and reduced cost of installation and maintenance offered by these solutions. Further, increased R&D spending in the broadcasting industry and rise in the adoption of on-demand content are expected to drive the media exchange platform market. The broadcasting industry has expanded at a robust pace in the past few years, due to continuous deployment of next-generation technologies. Increased need for improved channel presentation and ease of operations is anticipated to drive the media exchange platform market in the coming years. Moreover, the latest trend driving the media exchange platform market is the rise in the number of broadcast channels globally. Increasing use of content localization would also drive demand for media exchange platforms in the coming years. When media companies first transitioned from the tape-based format to file-based format, a standard platform was required to manage the production process from editing to distribution of media content across broadcasters and users; the media exchange platform was developed to manage the media processes.

In the broadcast industry, demand for automated solutions is expected to rise in the coming years to manage broadcasting of multiple channels and ease the workflow. Rising need for better quality channel broadcasting and ease of entry process have led to the entry of a number of small & medium enterprises in the broadcasting industry. This is driving the growth of the global media exchange platform market. Rise in IT investments in the broadcasting industry is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for media exchange platform vendors across the world, especially in North America. Further, Sony Pictures, Netflix, and other streaming media services have adopted the media exchange platform to ensure the highest level of quality compatibility from one organization to its client and users

The global media exchange platform market can be segmented based on deployment model, enterprise size, and region. Based on deployment model, the media exchange platform market can be categorized into on-premise and cloud. The cloud-based media exchange platform segment is driving market growth as the segment includes all-in-one self-service solutions that are cost effective for all types of channels. In terms of enterprise size, the media exchange platform market can be segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises.

Based on region, the global media exchange platform market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). These geographic regions are further analyzed at country level, wherein top countries across North America are the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe. Similarly, the media exchange platform market in Asia Pacific is studied and analyzed across India, China, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The top countries in Middle East & Africa and South America include GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Major companies operating in the global media exchange platform market include Tedial S.L, Rich Media Exchange, Parsec Media, Inc, TelVue Corporation, Signiant, Inc., Piction Digital Image Systems, London Media Exchange, IVS-TEC, and Benefitfocus, Inc.

