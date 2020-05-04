Mechanical Mine Clearance Systems Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2024

Mechanical demining is known as the method of removing land mines with effective use of mechanical equipment. This process is faster and safer as compared to manual demining. The main problem for carrying out this operation globally is the cost of such specialized devices in the market. This plays a very significant role in the global demining market. Demining activities can be broadly classified into humanitarian and military demining. The mechanical mine clearance system is used in both humanitarian as well as military demining activities across the globe. By product type, the Mine Flail, Mine Tiller and Combined Machine (Flail or Tiller or Plough) are covered in the scope of the research, similarly by operation, manual operation and remote control operation/robotic vehicles are considered within the scope of the research.

The global mechanical mine clearance system market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 40 Mn by 2016 end and is expected to reach nearly US$ 52 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. The global mechanical mine clearance system market is anticipated to represent incremental opportunity of more than US$ 12 Mn between 2016 and 2024. In terms of volume, the global mechanical mine clearance system market was estimated to reach 55 units by 2016 end and is anticipated to increase to 71 units by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.

One of the positive aspects of demining the world is that it has garnered interest from many non-profit organizations such as the United Nations, GICHD: Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining, and several other peacekeeping organizations in the world. Reporting to the security threat that planted active landmines pose, NGOs, international donors and several private companies have established a new help sector called the “Mine Action”, justifying the influence of landmines and UXO (Unexploded Ordnance) through stockpile destruction, political advocacy clearance, education, and survivor assistance. Since the signing of the anti-personnel Mine Ban Treaty in 1997, administrations have spent over US$ 3 billion on mine action as of 2010, which is now deliberated as a foremost constituent of international post-conflict reconstruction efforts, contributing to the creation of a secure environment, opening access to roads for commerce and aid, rehabilitating agricultural land, providing employment for demobilized soldiers and assisting in refugee return for various mine affected regions and countries.

The mine flail segment was estimated to be valued at more than US$ 20 Mn by 2016 end and is expected to dominate the global mechanical mine clearance system market, registering a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2016–2024. The combined machine segment was estimated to grow in the global mechanical mine clearance system market with a 19.6% market value share, valued at nearly US$ 9 Mn by 2016 end; exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2016–2024. The combined machine segment in the global mechanical mine clearance system market is projected to grow at a consistent rate due to the multifunctional operations performed by the vehicle.

The Europe mechanical mine clearance system market accounted for a value share of 41.4% in 2015 and is projected to retain its dominance in the global mechanical mine clearance system market over the forecast period. The MEA mechanical mine clearance system market is expected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2024, while the Europe mechanical mine clearance system market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period. Sales of mechanical mine clearance systems in Japan is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 15 Mn between 2016 and 2024.

The market for the mechanical mine clearance system in military demining will depend on government orders and tenders pertaining to the manufacturing and procurement of mechanical mine clearance systems. Hence the sales of these machinery can fluctuate year over year depending on the delivery of the machine to the end user. The market for humanitarian demining technologies is anything but traditional, and does not respond to standard market approaches. However, this market has a lot of potential to grow as demining activities can bring a large part of the population back to their residences. In addition, demining activities in highly affected landmine zones in several countries will pick up pace during the forecast period. The support garnered from well-known peace-making organizations such as the United Nations will further propel the growth of the global mechanical mine clearance system market throughout the forecast period.”