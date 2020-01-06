Mechanical Control Cable Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Mechanical Control Cable Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mechanical Control Cable market will register a 0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 16400 million by 2025, from $ 16130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mechanical Control Cable business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mechanical Control Cable market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mechanical Control Cable value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

HI-LEX

Dongguan SumHo Control cable Co., Ltd.

Suprajit

Thai Steel Cable

Kongsberg

Küster Holding

Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co. LTD

Ningbo Auto Cable Controls Co., Ltd.

Sila Group

Cablecraft Motion Controls

Minda

Wescon Controls

Triumph Group

Orscheln Products

Grand Rapids Controls

Market Segment by Type, covers

OEM

Aftermarket

Aftermarket accounted for a major share of 66% the global mechanical control cable market.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Non-automotive

The automotive held an 90% revenue share in terms of applications in 2018.

