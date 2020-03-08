Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market in World – Industry Outlook 2025: Accugen Laboratories, Adpen Laboratories, ALS Limited, Asurequality Limited, Avomeen Analytical Services, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

In 2018, the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accugen Laboratories

Adpen Laboratories

ALS Limited

Asurequality Limited

Avomeen Analytical Services

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Burea Veritas SA

Campden BRI

Det Norske Veritas As (DNV)

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Inc.

Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory

Genevac Ltd.

Genon Laboratories Ltd.

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GMBH

ILS Limited

Intertek Group Plc

MVTL Laboratories Inc.

Romer Labs Inc.

SGS SA

Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd

Silliker Inc.

Swift Silliker (Pty) Ltd

Vanhuard Sciences

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chromatography

Biochip/Biosensors

Mass Spectrometry

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

Pathogens

Toxins

Pesticides

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Meat and Poultry Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Meat and Poultry Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

