Meat Alternatives Industry to be at Forefront by 2018 – 2026

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global meat alternatives market. It provides estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Metric Tons). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on meat alternatives for global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global meat alternatives market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for meat alternatives products. It also includes value chain analysis for meat alternative products.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of meat alternatives manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by source, product type, category, distribution channel and region.

The report includes meat alternatives market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. By source, the global meat alternatives market is segmented as soy-based meat alternatives, wheat-based meat alternatives mycoprotein-based meat alternatives and other sources of meat alternatives. By product type the market is segmented as tofu, tempeh, seitan, RTC/RTE, natto and others. Furthermore, by category, the global meat alternatives market is segmented as frozen and refrigerated. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as plain and herbs & spices. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as direct and indirect.

For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous meat alternatives manufacturers, retailers and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of meat alternatives in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the meat alternatives market by countries. Global market numbers by product type has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the global Meat alternatives market are Turtle Island Foods, Inc., Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC, Impossible Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Group Foods (Pty) Ltd., Nasoya Foods, Inc., Hügli Holding AG, Sweet Earth, Inc., VBites Food ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Schouten Europe B.V., Lightlife Foods Inc. and Taifun-Tofu GmbH.

Get Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2251

Global Meat Alternatives Market – By Source

Soy-based Meat Alternatives

Wheat-based Alternatives

Mycoprotein-based meat alternatives

Other sources of meat alternatives

Global Meat Alternatives Market – By Category

Refrigerated

Frozen

Global Meat Alternatives Market – By Product Type

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

RTC/RTE

Natto

Others

Global Meat Alternatives Market – By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Modern Groceries Discount Stores Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Traditional Groceries Online Retail



Global Meat Alternatives Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global meat alternatives market.

Get A Glimpse Of Our Expertize @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/2251