Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) Vaccines Market Survey Report by Clinical Expert, Forecast 2026

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccines are a combination of live viruses which are administered in the form of injections. The live viruses are in an inactivated form and are unable to replicate in the human cells while the immune system produces a response and protects against the infection. The vaccine of MMR has a long term effect. Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) causes cough, fever, rash, headache and severe complications like inflammation of ovaries and testicles, deafness including death. To prevent birth defects due to rubella, pregnant women are vaccinated for MMR vaccines.

The babies are given the first doses of Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) in 12-15 months and the second dose is given at 3-4 years. The virus replicates in the respiratory tract and is transmitted to others via respiratory secretions through aerosolized droplets in closed areas like schools and offices. The average appearance of the symptoms is 10-12 days after the infection, which is usually fever. However, the MMR vaccines should not be given to the individuals who are on immunosuppressants as the virus can replicate and cause infections .The MMR vaccine market is expected to grow during the forecast period with the continuous efforts of the government and non-government agencies.

Factor driving the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) Vaccines Market

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) Vaccines Market is driven by increasing number of incidences and prevalence of the disease. The disease is common in many parts of the world. According to a report by Centers for disease control (CDC) in 2014, 667 cases from 27 states were reported in United States.

The government and non -government agencies are funding for MMR vaccine development. Unvaccinated people suffer from MMR in majority. Also, the Asia pacific region is creating awareness programs and campaigns to prevent the disease from spreading. Moreover, the growth of the market is expected due to the powerful regulations and patient safety. Government is focusing on eradicating the disease to have a long term impact and is investing continuously on a large scale.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa and Japan. The market in North America is expected to dominate the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines market globally followed by Europe, North America is the dominant measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines market due to the high prevalence of the disease and increasing investments by the companies. The market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher rate with the immunization programs. In addition, the government is taking initiatives against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) and providing the vaccine at low costs. The market for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the government initiatives and R&D activites for vaccines.

Some of the major players identified in measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines market are MedImmune, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bavarian Nordic, Astellas Pharma India Private Limited, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others. The companies are involved in collaboration agreements in order to exploit maximum potential to eradicate the disease. Also, they are mainly focused towards strengthening the core competencies of their product portfolio.

Market Segmentation

Market, by Age group

Pediatric

Adult

Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug stores

Retail pharmacies

Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

