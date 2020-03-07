MEA Compressor Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2023

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) compressor market is forecasted to cross 3.9 Billion by 2023. During the historical period, MEA compressor market recorded decline of 0.2%, with major decline witnessed during 2014-2015, predominantly due to falling oil prices, which affected most of the industries during this period.

Based on type, Middle East and Africa compressor market has been segmented into positive displacement and dynamic compressors. Positive displacement compressor category held larger market share in terms of value in 2017, owing to its widespread application in automotive industry.

North Africa market is one of the largest automotive markets in the MEA region; OEMs are increasingly setting-up automotive manufacturing in countries including Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia due to rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and continuous improvement in infrastructure. This is proving to be a major factor behind its growth in the region.

Oil-flooded compressors were the most popular category on the basis of lubrication type in Middle East and Africa compressor market in 2017. This is due to advantages offered by these compressors over oil-free compressors, such as low maintenance cost, and low requirement of external cooling.

Saudi Arabia accounted for major share in Middle East and Africa compressor market in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of $988.6 billion by 2023. The country is the largest oil producer with a total share of around 30% in MEA region. Compressor market in Saudi Arabia is expected to witness demand from other sectors as well including automotive, food and beverage, and chemical and cement.

Some the key players in the Middle East and Africa compressor market include General Electric Company, IDEX Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Colfax Corporation, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Man SE, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Accudyne Industries LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Kobe Steel, Ltd., ANEST IWATA Corporation, Zhe Jiang Hongwuhuan Machinery Co., Ltd, MAHLE GmbH, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Valeo SA, Hanon Systems, and Toyota Industries Corporation.

Middle East and Africa compressor Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Type