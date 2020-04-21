MDO Films Market Players adopting Lean Manufacturing Process

Global sales of MDO films is valued at US$ 3,333.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. One of the major factors propelling the demand for MDO films is its robust seal performance. MDO films is manufactured using variety of materials such as polypropylene (PP), high density polyethylene (HDPE), linear density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), polyamide (PA), ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others (polystyrene (PS),etc.). Among the material type, polypropylene (PP) segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share, and is estimated to account for more than 45% of total market share in the global MDO films market during the forecast period.

The growth of MDO films market is increasing as the MDO films are commonly used packaging solution with rising demand for ready-to-eat and partially-cooked convenience food packaging. MDO films provide better protection against microorganisms and thus, fulfil consumers’ demand for fresh, healthy, and convenient packaged food products.

This is expected to enhance the sales of MDO films for packaging during the forecast period. MDO films have excellent machinability, which makes them an ideal choice for freezer bags and as microwaveable packaging solutions. MDO films provide a superior heat seal layer for retort or steam sterilization applications and other flexible packaging multi-layer applications

The Detailed analysis and statistical data are given in Tabular format, Charts, and Graphs in this research report. Get PDF Sample of this study @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43355

Manufacturers of MDO films are focusing on development of MDO films with robust seal performance. MDO films fulfil different types of packaging requirements and exhibit superior sealing functionality. The shelf life of any product is a major factor for end users and thus, the demand for MDO films is expected to increase considerably during the forecast period.

Most of the commercial films are mono-layered or 3-layer coextruded. Moreover, in the last few years, 5-layer and 7-layer barrier films have become quite popular. Oriented coextruded films with EVOH or polyamide face some challenges with respect to maintenance of the adhesive tie layer and film after orientation. Fundamentally, orientation process increases the interfacial area of the film but effectively reduces the number of chemical bonds per unit area, which results in drop of adhesion by 90%.

The difference in mechanical properties of polyolefin films and barrier layers, such as EVOH, reduce the adhesion strength after orientation. Furthermore, orientation of multilayer films decreases the elasticity of the material and thus, dissipate interfacial stress is lost.

Request Report TOC, Figures, and Tables @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/43355

By manufacturing process, the global MDO films market has been segmented into cast films and blown films. The blown films segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

By application, MDO films market has been segmented into bags & pouches, shrink labels, shrink wrap films, agro-textile, tapes, liners & coatings, others. Among these, bags & pouches segment is expected to dominate the market with more than 36% of market share by value. Shrink labels segment is expected to expand by 1.3x of its current value.

By end use industry, MDO films market has been segmented into food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, homecare, agriculture. Among end use industry, food & beverages segment is expected to account for more than 2/5th of the total market share. Agriculture segment is projected to expand at a highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The global MDO films market is divided into five key regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is expected to dominate the market share in terms of value. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0%, during the forecast period.

Key players in the global MDO films market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, CCL Industries Inc., NOWOFOL Kunststoffprodukte GmbH & Co. KG, UPM Raflatac Inc., Polythene UK Ltd., Borealis AG, Trico Specialty Films LLC, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Davis-Standard, LLC, LA Plastpacks Pvt. Ltd., and Polysack Plastic Industries Ltd.