MDM2 Protein Inhibitors Therapeutics, Clinical Trials & Results, Pipeline Analysis 2019 | Top players Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Aileron Therapeutics, Amgen, Roche

MDM2 protein are powerful oncogene which is overexpressed in various cancers, including breast cancer and sarcoma. There are many small molecule drug candidates that are being developed as MDM2 protein inhibitors as monotherapy or combination therapy for the treatment of various cancers. Combination therapies are more effective than monotherapy in certain cases. The therapeutic strategies aim at blocking MDM2 expression, blocking the physical interaction between MDM2 and p53, modulating the E3 ubiquitin ligase activity of MDM2 and targeting the MDM2-p53 (protein–protein) complex, for the treatment of various indications.

MDM2 protein therapies have shown positive clinical results for the treatment of various cancers. Also, researches have demonstrated that additional biomarkers are required to be identified to increase the chances of clinical success as mutations in p53 can lead to resistance to MDM2 inhibitors.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited is in the process of developing DS-3032 as a proto-oncogene protein C MDM2 inhibitor for the treatment of leukemia, and solid cancers. Some of the other companies having pipeline of MDM2 protein inhibitors include Aileron Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licencing, grants, technology and others.

