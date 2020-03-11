MCB and MCCB Market Size to Surpass CAGR of 7.28% During the Forecast Period 2016 To 2023

The global MCB and MCCB market is garnering much attention from various sectors, due to which it can expect a smooth run with 7.28% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). During that time, its valuation can grow from USD 7,595.9 million in 2017 to USD 11,513.9 million by 2023. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) detailed report on the market has its focus on segments, drivers, and competitive analysis of the entire market. This can give a peek into the future market demography and enable market players in having strategies planned accordingly.

MCBs and MCCBs are the electromagnetic devices that automatically switch off the electrical circuit in order to save the home appliance in case of short circuit in the event of an abnormal condition, such as an overload of current and a fault in electrical component. It is used in low voltage electrical network. It provides protection by combining a temperature sensitive device and current sensitive electromagnetic devices. MCBs are manufactured in different pole versions, such as single, double, triple and four pole structures with different current breaking capacity. Based on the required protection and application, it protects against ground faults, short circuits, and thermal overloads.

Companies Covered:

The key players of global MCB and MCCB Market are Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Havells India Ltd (India), Schneider Electric (France), Legrand (France), Eaton (Ireland), CHINT Group (China), and NOARK Electric (US).

Segment Analysis:

MCB and MCCB market has been segmented based on type, rated current, end-use, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into MCB and MCCB. The MCCB segment is expected to dominate the MCB and MCCB market as MCCB is suitable for providing overload protection to high rated power equipment with power rating up to 1000 amperes. It is a combination of a temperature-sensitive device and a current-sensitive electromagnetic device, which protects electric equipment against thermal overloads, short circuits, and ground faults. MCCBs have self-adjustable rated current settings and operate at low power ratings of 10 A in residential applications up to 2,500A in industrial applications. Therefore, a wide range of operational ability allows MCCBs to be used in heavy duty applications.

Regional Analysis:

MCB and MCCB market by region is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global MCB and MCCB market during the forecast period with 34.06% share. China was the largest market in 2017, valued at USD 820.6 million. The growth in MCB and MCCB in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to China, Japan, and India, where investments in T&D sector will help raise the investment in MCB and MCCB.

Key Developments:

In November 2018, ABB opened a new manufacturing facility worth USD 300 million in Xiamen, China. This facility is primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of products and solutions for electrification products and power grids divisions.

In July 2018, Siemens won a contract from Trung Nam Group (Vietnam) for a solar farm with a module capacity of 258 megawatts peak in Vietnam. Siemens supplied inverters, power- and distribution transformers, gas-insulated medium-voltage switchgear, circuit-breakers, and a monitoring and control system. This contract has helped the company to gain a larger market share in China.

In October 2016, Rockwell Automation, Inc. expanded its product line of Allen-Bradley Bulletin 140G molded-case circuit breakers. These circuit breakers are more comprehensive, quick, and react up to three times faster to minimize downtime. This helps the company to gain a larger customer base and increase its market share in the control products and solutions segment.

