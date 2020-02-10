Mauritius Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth, Analysis, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Arc Informatique; Globacom; Mainstreet Technologies | 2022
WiseGuyReports.com “Mauritius – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database. Scope of the Report: Mauritius – Telecoms Mauritius tobenefit from additional submarine cables by 2019The island nation of Mauritiushas long been a pioneer in the telecom sector. It was the first market in thegreater Africa region to launch mobile telecom networks (in 1989), the first toprovide a 3G service (2004), the first in the world to develop a nationwideWiMAX wireless broadband network (2005), and one of the first to launch IPTVservices (2006). LTE services are now widely available, while the governmenthas also supported the building of a national Wi-Fi network, with additionalfund set aside in the 2017-18 Budget. The incumbent telco, Mauritius Telecom, has been partially privatised and benefits from the scale and technical prowess of Orange Group, which holds a 40% interest in the operator. All sectors of the market are open to competition. The country is a hub for submarine cables providing international connectivity, with the IOX Cable expected to be ready for service in 2019 and the LION3 cable providing additional capacity. Mauritius is successfully pursuing a policy to make telecommunications a pillar of economic growth, and to have a fully digital-based infrastructure. Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/96918-mauritius-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses The mobile market, with penetration at 146% by late 2017, is migrating from voice to data services. There are three network operators –Mauritius Telecom (in partnership with Orange Group), Emtel (operated by the Currimjee Jeewanjee Group and Bharti Enterprises), and Mahanagar (a subsidiary of MTNL which is also the island’s second fixed-line operator using CDMA2000 technology). These operators have steadily increased the reach of their LTE infrastructure to support growing demand for mobile data services. In the broadband sector there is continuing progress in developing FttC and FttP rollouts. Mauritius Telecom is investing more than Rs5 billion to fast-track national FttP deployment by the end of 2017. Key developments: Mauritius Telecom expands reach of LTE; Emtel awarded MUR554 million in 20 legal dispute against Mauritius Telecom; Government makes progress with its ‘Wi-Fi Mauritius’ program; Emtel extends Airbox FWA across Mauritius; Government unveils Smart Mauritius program; Work progresses on the IOX Cable System linking Mauritius with India and South Africa; Mauritius Telecom expects to deploy fibre across the island by the end of 2017; Korean government helps develop e-government services; Mauritius Telecom Group reports 2.4% increase in revenue for 2016; National Broadband Policy aiming for 100Mb/s availability nationally by 2020; Report update includes telcos’ operating data to Q2 2017, regulator’s market data to December 2016, recent market developments. Companies mentioned in this report: Mauritius Telecom, Mahanagar Telephone (Mauritius) (MTNL), Emtel (Millicom, Currimjee Jeewanjee, Bharti Airtel), Bharat Telecom, Network Plus, DCL Internet, Outremer Telecom. For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2841650-Mauritius-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses Major Key Points in Table of Content: 1. Executive summary 2. Key Statistics 3. Country overview 4. Telecommunications market 4.1 Historical overview 5. Regulatory environment 5.1 Telecom sector reform 5.2 Telecommunications Act of 2001 5.3 Regulatory authority 5.4 Universal Service Fund 5.5 West African common regulatory framework 2005 5.6 Electronic Transactions Act 5.7 Taxes 5.8 Telecom sector liberalisation 5.9 Digital Cities 5.10 Digital Mauritius 5.11 Second national operator (SNO) licence 5.12 VoIP 6. Fixed network operators 6.1 Sonatel (Orange Mauritius) 6.1.1 Subsidiaries 6.1.2 Privatisation 6.1.3 Financial results 6.1.4 Network infrastructure and services 6.1.5 Telecentres 6.1.6 International expansion 6.2 Expresso 7. Telecommunications infrastructure 7.1 Overview of the national telecom network 7.2 National Research and Education Network (NREN) 7.3 International infrastructure 7.3.1 Satellite 7.3.2 Terrestrial fibre and microwave 7.3.3 Submarine fibre 7.4 Data centres Continuous… Contact Us: NORAH TRENT Partner Relations & Marketing Manager [email protected] www.wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)