Mature trends exhibited by the industrial sector in Europe is expected to boost the Monoaluminum Phosphate Market in the region at a sluggish pace during the forecast period 2026

Monoaluminum phosphate is a vital ingredient used in the synthesis of refractory materials. 40% to 50 % aqueous solutions of monoaluminum phosphate are commonly utilized in the preparation of chemically bonded refractory materials in the refractory materials industry. The product functions as a binding and curing material in the processing of high-temperature refractory materials. Even at lower temperatures, monoaluminum phosphate reacts with oxidic and non oxidic raw materials, by forming phosphate salts, and is desirable where quick setting and thermally stable characteristics are essential. The synthesis of monoaluminum phosphate for commercial production involves the process of acid-base neutralization between high-purity aluminum hydroxide and phosphoric acid. Monoaluminum phosphate exhibits a strong affinity to metals, and its demand in electro insulating plates is projected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Global Monoaluminum Phosphate Market: Overview

The capability to withstand very high temperatures serves as a unique advantage of monoaluminum phosphate when it is used as a binder, unlike organic binders such as phenolic resins. Consequently, demand for monoaluminum phosphate to be utilized as a coating for silicon steel to offer interlaminar electrical resistance for transformer cores is expected to rise significantly. The global steel industry has been witnessing significant innovative trends in the last few years. As stated by the World Steel Association, the global steel industry invested 13% of revenue in capital investment projects and process improvement in 2016. The global crude steel production rose to about 1,689 Mn tons in 2017, from 1,239 Mn tons in 2009. Rise in the output of the global steel industry is likely to drive the demand for monoaluminum phosphate during the forecast period.

Based on the form, the monoaluminum phosphate market can be classified into powder and liquid. The product is used in the fabrication of ceramic articles in the form of solid particles, or as a water-based particulate slurry. These forms of monoaluminum phosphate can be derived by changing the molar ratio of the reactants that are utilized during the acid-base neutralization process. The preparation of powder form monoaluminum phosphate involves excessive moles of phosphoric acid during the synthesis process. Based on end-use, the monoaluminum phosphate market can be divided into steel, cement, glass, non-ferrous metals, and others. Steel is expected to remain a major segment in the global monoaluminum phosphate market during the forecast period.

Global Monoaluminum Phosphate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global monoaluminum phosphate market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for monoaluminum phosphate is projected to rise at a steady pace across North America by 2026, owing to the expansion of metal and glass industries in the region. The mature trends exhibited by the industrial sector in Europe is expected to boost the monoaluminum phosphate market in the region at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to remain the leading market for monoaluminum phosphate, globally, during the forecast period. Commercial and residential construction sectors in the region are projected to expand at a significant pace in the next decade. Steel, glass, cement as well as metal processing sectors in the region are estimated to expand at a considerable pace by 2026, as the governments of India and China are likely to invest significantly for industrial development in their respective countries. According to estimates by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the number of cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants is estimated to rise by 30% in Asia by 2030. Increase in the pace of urbanization in South Korea, India, and Taiwan is expected to propel the overall monoaluminum phosphate market size in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Global Monoaluminum Phosphate Market: Key Players

Significant players operating in the global monoaluminum phosphate market include Nutrien Ltd., Shijiazhuang Xinsheng Chemical, Xuzhou Hengxing Chemical, Taki Chemical, Innophos, Hubei Hanye Chemical, and Sulux Phosphates Ltd, and Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG.