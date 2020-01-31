Mattress Market Size, Share, Report, Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2024

A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc.; a framework of metal springs; or they may be inflatable.

Mattresses are usually placed on top of a bed base which may be solid, as in the case of a platform bed, or elastic, e.g. with an upholstered wood and wire box spring or a slatted foundation. Flexible bed bases can prolong the life of the mattress. Popular in Europe, a divan incorporates both mattress and foundation in a single upholstered, footed unit. Divans have at least one innerspring layer as well as cushioning materials. They may be supplied with a secondary mattress and/or a removable “”topper.””

Scope of the Report:

China occupied 33.96% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 24.60% and 16.42% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China and North America were the largest consumption market in the world, which respectively took about 26.69% and 26.65% of the global consumption volume in 2017.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mattress producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Mattress revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5~8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Mattress.

The worldwide market for Mattress is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 40100 million US$ in 2024, from 28800 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Mattress in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Corsicana

Ruf-Betten

Recticel

Derucci

Sleemon

MLILY

Therapedic

Ashley

Breckle

King Koil

Pikolin

Mengshen

Lianle

Airland

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mattress product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mattress, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mattress in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mattress competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mattress breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Mattress market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mattress sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

