Mattress Market : Growing Population is a Major Driver for Increasing Need of Consumer Products by 2023

Global mattress market is forecasted to attain the value of $38,976 Million by 2023. The market has been witnessing robust growth, mainly due to the factors, such as growing disposable income, increasing population and rising migration from rural to urban areas.

Based on product, the market has been categorized into innerspring, memory foam, latex and others, wherein ‘others’ include hybrid, gel-type, water-type, air-type mattresses. The innerspring mattress is the most popular mattress type globally, accounting for over 33% of volume sales in the mattress market.

Furthermore, with growing awareness among consumers regarding health, mattresses such as memory foam, which conforms to the user’s body and helps in relieving body stress and muscle pains, the demand for memory foam mattress is expected to grow significantly, during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the mattress market is projected to record the fastest growth in Europe. The growth can be accounted to increasing purchasing power of people leading to increasing spend on home furnishing.

On the other hand, their Asian counterparts are increasing their mattress budget to use technologically advanced mattresses, as compared to traditional cotton-filler mattresses. These factors are posing lucrative opportunities for market players in mattress market.

Some of the key players operating in the mattress market are Spring Air International, Kingsdown Inc, Sleep Number Corporation, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Serta Inc, Relyon Limited, Southerland Inc, Corsicana Mattress Company, and McRoskey Mattress Company.

Global Mattress Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product

Innerspring

Memory foam

Latex

Others (includes gel, hybrid, air and water)

Market Segmentation by Size

Single size mattress

Double size mattress

Queen size mattress

King size mattress

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

