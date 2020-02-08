Matting Agents Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

Reportocean.com “Matting Agents Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Matting Agents Market (Waxes, Thermoplastics, Silica and Others) by Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Powder Coatings and Radiation Cure & High Solids) for Industrial, Architectural, Leather, Wood, Printing Inks and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the matting agents market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the matting agents market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the matting agents market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the matting agents market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the matting agents market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the matting agents market by segmenting the market based on types, technology, applications, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global matting agents market. Key players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Imerys Minerals Ltd., W.R. Grace and Company, J. M. Huber Corporation, BYK Additives Instruments, Akzonobel, Arkema, and Lubrizol.

Global Matting Agents Market: Type Segment Analysis

Wax

Thermoplastics

Silica

Others

Global Matting Agents Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Powder Coatings

Radiation Cure High Solids

Global Matting Agents Market: Application Segment Analysis

Industrial

Architectural

Leather

Wood

Printing Inks

Others

Global Matting Agents Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

