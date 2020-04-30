Matting Agents Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025 | 1. Evonik 2. PPG Industries 3. Huntsman Corporation 4. Imerys Minerals Ltd. 5. W.R. Grace 6. Toyobo 7. J.M. Huber Corporation 8. BYK Additives & Instruments 9. AkzoNobel

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Matting Agents Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Global Matting Agents Market By Material (Silica, Waxes, Thermoplastics), Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based, Powder Coatings, Radiation Cure & High Solids), Application (Industrial, Architectural, Leather, Wood, Printing),and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World)  Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global matting agents market was valued at USD 443.6million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 688.9million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

The major driver for matting agents is the growing awareness regarding benefits of a matt finish. The high economic efficiency offered by matt finish is driving the demand for matting agents. The growing awareness about problems surrounding solvent based products is expected to boost the demand for water based matting agents.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=952955

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand from end-use industries

1.2 Favorable properties over glossy finishes

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent policies for solvent based matting agents

Market Segmentation:

The global matting agents market is segmented on the basis of process, end-use industry, and region.

1. Global Matting Agents Market, by Product:

1.1 Silica

1.2 Waxes

1.3 Thermoplastics

1.4 Others

2. Global Matting Agents Market, by Technology:

2.1 Solvent Based technology

2.2 Water based Technology

2.3 Powder Coating

2.4 Radiation Cure & High Solids

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/952955/global-matting-agents-market

3. Global Matting Agents Market, by Application:

3.1 Industrial Coatings

3.1.1 Automotive Coatings

3.1.2 Can & Coil Coatings

3.1.3 General Industrial Coatings

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Architectural Coatings

3.3 Leather Coatings

3.4 Printing Inks

3.5 Wood Coatings

3.6 Others

4. Global Matting Agents Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Evonik

2. PPG Industries

3. Huntsman Corporation

4. Imerys Minerals Ltd.

5. W.R. Grace

6. Toyobo

7. J.M. Huber Corporation

8. BYK Additives & Instruments

9. AkzoNobel

10. Arkema

11. Lubrizol

12. Axalta Coating Systems

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |