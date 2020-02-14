Maternal Health Market Predicted to Rise Ecstatically with 7% CAGR by End of 2023 | Asserts MRFR

To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with estimated future growth forecast for the next 6 years about various segments and sub-segments of the Global Maternal Health Market. Experts analyze the global maternal health market based on various factors – price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis etc.

Regional Analysis :

Globally the deaths of women are increasing due to the complications during pregnancy. The market for the maternal health is divided into four main geographic regions. The main regions are Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Further the regions are divided into developed and developing countries falling under this regions. The deaths of women have increased in Americas despite of advanced medicine and technology over past 25years. The reason behind this is of heart conditions, blood pressure, bleeding and many more complications.

Maternal Health Market – Sketch

The maternal health market is growing steadily. The complications are seen in more number in the pregnant ladies. These complications are of higher risk and are occurring to the changing lifestyle and trends among the women. The habits of smoking and drinking seen is more now a days. The study says that 1 women in 3 smokes during first three months of her pregnancy. In developed countries and urban areas of developing countries number of women who smoke is more. In developing countries women between the ages of 15-19 dies because of complications during pregnancy and child birth.

The market for maternal health will grow at a rate of 7% CAGR during the forecasted period 2017-2023. The deaths was found reduced in 2012 it was near approximately 175. This will be further reduced in coming years with the help of scheme like JSSK by UNICEF in India.

Key Players :

Some of the players who work maternal health are, Agile Therapeutics (USA), Fuji Latex Co(Japan), Okamoto industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.(UK), Sanofi (India), Johnson and Johnson(USA).

Agile therapeutics is women healthcare company, have announced the report of the additional phase 3 SECURE study research report for women healthcare. The Phase 3 SECURE trial of its investigational low-dose combination hormone contraceptive patch of Twirla. This product will be used for the bleeding in women.

Johnson and Johnson is actively working with the Millennium Development Goals (MDG). The millennium Development Goals is a caring and serving community working for the women and children. The main objective of this to reduce the mortality rate. They aim to help as many as women every year approximately 120 million will be get help in next 5 years. They also aim to reach 50 countries through their programs.

Sanofi India, is also a part of MDG and is trying to help women caring and providing services through their corporate social responsibility. The employees are constantly involved in volunteering and contributing of the women in India. They work in collaboration with organizations like Indian Medical Association and Pharmaceutical industry and many more.

Segments :

The market of the maternal health is segmented into type of the pregnancy, risk in pregnancy and complications. Types of pregnancy includes Intrauterine, Ectopic, Tubal and Others. On the basis of risk occurred in pregnancy which have high risk and molar risk. On the basis of the complications like miscarriage, premature labor and birth, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, placenta previa and others. The miscarriage further have sub segments like threatened, inevitable, complete, and incomplete. The type of pregnancy have larger market because the number of women getting pregnant is more. The number adolescent age women are more. The number is high in the developing countries where the marriages are done at early ages.

