Material Handling Robots Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast 2024

Material handling robots are used in various streams such as pick and place, palletizing/depalletizing, and the packaging sector. They are used to improve material handling efficiency, flexibility, and constancy in the manufacturing processes. The use of material handling robots in a production plant not only reduces the ergonomic threats but also helps to improve the lean management system of the business.

Material handling robots can manage case-picking functions and can also handle carts for contentment centers or manufacturing process for parts to the lines of operation. The lifting capacity of material handling robots can be over 150 lbs (68 kg). The twin arm manipulator can lift and handle almost every warehoused material. These robots help reduce workplace fatigue and injury.

Increases in the number of manufacturing facilities and the growth of production plants are among the major drivers of the material handling robotics market. The ability to simplify and decrease time consumption in production functions, while enhancing dependability, accuracy, and the involvement of low task force are the additional market drivers. The development of the material handling robotics market is expected to rise due to the suitability and the substantial cost reduction offered by these robots. Sorting systems, sliding belts, picking systems, and material putting robots are some of the material handling robots that have gained significance in recent years. The initial investment required for material handling robots is high, but in the long run these robots provide a competitive edge.

Chinese players already have planned to expand the production capacity of industrial robots in next few years. But most of robots are low-end products, lack of core technologies and competitiveness, low stability and high cost, dependence on importing robot reducers, controllers and servo motors from Japanese and European players like Nabtesco, Harmonic and SUMITOMO etc.

Currently, the global material handling robots market is still dominated by players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, United States and Korea.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, Nachi, Kawasaki Robotics, Comau, EPSON Robots, Staubli, Omron Adept Technologies, DENSO Robotics, OTC Daihen, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Universal Robots, Hyundai Robotics, Siasun, Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment, Estun Automation, Guangzhou CNC Equipment and STEP Electric Corporation.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Material Handling Robots market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Material Handling Robots value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Articulated Material Handling Robots

SCARA Material Handling Robot

Parallel Material Handling Robot

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Electrical and Electronics

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

