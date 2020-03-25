Masterbatch Market worth 14.0 Billion US$ till 2023 | Global Key Players- Clariant AG, Ampacet Corporation, .Schulman, Inc, Polyone Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Plastika Kritis S.A and Others.

The Global Masterbatch Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Masterbatch Market size is projected to grow from US$ 11.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 14.0 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Masterbatch Market spread across 153 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with 123 tables and 44 figures is now available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Masterbatch Market include are

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Ampacet Corporation (US)

A.Schulman, Inc. (US)

Polyone Corporation (US)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece)

Plastiblends India Ltd (India)

Hubron International (UK)

Tosaf Group (Israel)

Penn Color, Inc. (US)

The Increasing demand for packaging products and wide use for coloring plastics in the end-use industries are driving the masterbatch market. As the overall masterbatch market is highly unorganized, small players in the market offer low-quality products, which is restraining the market growth.

“The Packaging application segment is expected to lead the masterbatch market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”

By Application, the packaging segment is expected to lead the masterbatch market during the forecast period. This is due to the need for packaging in food & beverage, personal care, medical, household, electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive, and other industries. The emerging economies are developing the infrastructure by using masterbatch in building & construction applications.

“The Color type segment is expected to lead the masterbatch market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”

By Type, the color segment is expected to lead the masterbatch market during the forecast period. The dominance of color is projected to grow owing to its increasing use in various applications such as packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, agriculture, and textile, among others. The growth of the color masterbatch market is primarily triggered by the rising demand from the packaging segment.

APAC is projected to lead the masterbatch market, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.

APAC is expected to lead the masterbatch market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a huge population and the increasing demand for packaging products in the region. The presence of large and small-sized masterbatch manufacturers in this region also drives the market.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1:67%, Tier 2:22%, and Tier 3:11%

: Tier 1:67%, Tier 2:22%, and Tier 3:11% By Designation : C-Level Executives- 11%, Directors- 16%, and Others – 73%

: C-Level Executives- 11%, Directors- 16%, and Others – 73% By Region: APAC – 45%, Americas – 22%, Middle East & Africa- 21%, and Europe- 12%

Reason to Access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on masterbatch offered by top players in the global masterbatch market

: Comprehensive information on masterbatch offered by top players in the global masterbatch market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on emerging technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the masterbatch market

: Detailed insights on emerging technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the masterbatch market Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the market across regions

: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the market across regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global masterbatch market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global masterbatch market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the masterbatch market

