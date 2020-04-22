Masterbatch Market Overview, with Recent Technologies, Applications, Growth, Insights and Status 2024

Masterbatch is a concentrated mixture of additives and pigments encapsulated in a heat process into a carrier resin which is cooled and cut into a granular shape. The processor is allowed to colour raw polymer economically throughout the manufacturing process of plastics. Masterbatch is a liquid or solid mixture of various pigments used for coloring or improving other properties of polymers such as flame retardation, antistatic, ultraviolet (UV) stabilizing, and antilocking. Major end-user industries for masterbatch include automotive, consumer goods packaging, building and construction, textiles, agriculture, and furniture.

Launch of new products and upcoming new technologies are the common trends in the global masterbatch market. Growth in masterbatch market is directly associated to the amount of polymer consumption in a region. Increasing production of plastic products and components, steady economic growth, innovation in packaging products, rapid industrialization and continuous penetration of masterbatch through different types of coloring methods are the key drivers in the masterbatch market.

The global masterbatch market has been segmented on the basis of product type and applications. Based on product type the global masterbatch market can be divided into black, white, colour, additive and filler masterbatches. Colour Masterbatches are made in several forms depending on the aesthetic required for the type of plastic it is being made for.

Additive masterbatches offer remarkable opportunities to improve the performance of plastic products. Filler masterbatches provide cost reduction and also depending on the design of the type of filler Masterbatch, offer better properties such as stiffness, anti-fibrilation, etc On the basis of applications the global masterbatch market can be divided into packaging, building & construction, consumer goods, textiles, automotive and others.

Variation in prices of raw materials is a major factor hindering the growth of the masterbatch market. Rising oil prices lead to an increase in resin prices and pose a significant challenge for competitors in the market. Stringent environmental laws and competition from other polymers also restrain the growth of the masterbatch market.

Some of the key competitors of the global masterbatch market are A. Schulman, Inc., AMERICHEM, Ampacet Corporation, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, PolyOne Corporation, among others. Ferro Corporation, Tosaf Compounds Ltd., Dow Corning Corporation, Multibase, Foshan Laicai Plastic Masterbatch Co., Ltd., Hebron Ltd., ItalMaster, PolyOne Corporation, GABRIEL-CHEMIE Gesellschaft m. b. H., Ingenia Polymers Corp., Plastika Kritis S.A. are some of the other competitors in the global masterbatch market.

