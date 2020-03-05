Masterbatch Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019 to 2024

This market research report from Masterbatch Market is a comprehensive market overview that takes into account different aspects of product definition, different market segmentation based on parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Masterbatch Market research report also provides company profile, product specifications, value of production, manufacturer contact information and company market shares. Market research report from Masterbatch Market will certainly help businesses make better decisions, generate revenue, prioritize market goals and make profitable businesses for long-term achievements. For the precise forecast period, this market research report from Masterbatch Market is a major store for procuring current and upcoming technical and financial details from the Chemical and Materials industry. A key factor driving the growth of the global Masterbatch market is the new product launches by regional and universal players as well. Manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies to increase the market share of their products. The success of new product launches is expected to accelerate players for business growth.

The Global Masterbatch Market accounted for USD 9.97 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast by 2024.

Masterbatch is a concentrated blend of pigments and additives which can be either in plastics, rubber or elastomers and is used in automotive industry during manufacturing. This helps manufacturers make a product cost effective, safe, with reduced carbon emission along with fuel efficiency. Apart from automotive, it can be used in packaging, building & construction, agriculture, consumer goods and textile industries.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for plastics in the automotive industry

Growing importance of eco-friendly colors and additives

Awareness about the importance of masterbatch in making packaging attractive

Restraints:

Availability of cheaper substitutes

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Color

Additive

Filler

Black

White

Polymer

Polypropylene,

Polyethylene,

Polyurethane,

Polystyrene,

Polyvinyl Chloride,

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Application

Packaging, Building & Construction,

Automotive

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Textiles

Some of the key geographies mentioned in this report are

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

The global masterbatch market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

