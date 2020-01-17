 Press Release
Master Data Management Market to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2025

January 17, 2020
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Master Data Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Master Data Management Market to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2025.

Master Data Management Market valued approximately USD 12.69 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.85% over the forecast period 2018-2025. With the surge in accessibility to ubiquitously gain access to one’s organizational master data, the small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises are extensively adopting master data management solutions to harmonize, prioritize, synchronize and standardize their business processes, and augment collaboration. Further, the presence of an efficient master data management solution within the organization facilitates them to streamline their business processes. This is accomplished through competent master data management applications which provide channelization of their product portrayal data, fortify their customer interactions, accurately manage vendor accounts, enable customized view of their site data, and accountancy for their asset data. Likewise, the master data management services which include consulting, implementation, and training and support are largely provided by the master data management service vendors to help users maintain their deployed master data management software applications. Currently, multi-domain master data applications enabled with cross-data domain features are widely being considered for facilitating transactional and non-transactional data flow across organizations. This has in turn also revolutionized the businesses and market outreach for the chief stakeholders in the master data management ecosystem which include master data management software providers, master data management platform providers, and cloud-based master data management services vendors as it has provided them with increase in revenue potentials. Further, besides providing users with an enhanced experience, master data management has also leveraged the stakeholders to retain their privileged customers, allure new clients, and enhance business value for its users.

The regional analysis of Master Data Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Master Data Management Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Master Data Management market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Master Data Management Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Master Data Management Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Master Data Management Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Supplier Data
Product Data
Customer data
Others
By End User:

BFSI
Government
Retail
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The leading Market players mainly include-

SAP AG
SAS Institute, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Tibco Software, Inc.
Informatica Corporation
Teradata Corporation
Orchestra Networks
Riversand Technologies, Inc.
Talend
Syncforce
Target Audience of the Master Data Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Master Data Management, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Master Data Management, by End User, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Master Data Management, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Master Data Management Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Master Data Management Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Master Data Management Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Master Data Management, by Application
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Key Market Players
5.4. Master Data Management, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Supplier Data
5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.2. Product Data
5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.3. Customer data
5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.4. Others
5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

