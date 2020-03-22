Master Data Management Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Global Master Data Management market analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide the Master Data Management market developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details are related to Master Data Management market’s essential market segments, opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of the industries’ major manufacturers and supply/demand scenario are covered deeply. This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present Master Data Management market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast global market’s development in the coming years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Master Data Management (MDM) market will register a 15.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6880 million by 2024, from US$ 2890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Master Data Management (MDM) business.

Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file. MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others. Manufacturing & Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.

The Leading growing markets are China, India, Southeast Asia, etc. USA, Europe, Japan, etc. are the mature market with lower growth rate.

USA is the largest consumption countries of master data management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30%, and China is followed with the share about 10%.

USA, Denmark, UK and China are now the key developers of master data management. There are some other vendors, such as Sunway World, Yonyou, etc. in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks and Magnitude are the key suppliers in the global Master data management market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2017. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Magnitude, Talend, SAS Institute, Microsoft, KPMG, Teradata Corporation, Software AG, Agility Multichannel, VisionWare, SupplyOn AG, Sunway World, Yonyou, SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks and EnterWorks.

This study considers the Master Data Management value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Customer Data

Product Data

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Health Care

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Master Data Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Master Data Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Master Data Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Master Data Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Master Data Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

